Every year, numerous different bookmakers appear in the Kenyan sports betting market. One of them is BetWinner Kenya, a bookmaker that started its activity relatively recently. And to attract players to their site, this company is trying to offer both favorable conditions for betting and various bonuses that can interest new bettors. Also, for the maximum comfort of players, mobile applications are being developed through which they can place bets regardless of the time of day. Now let’s study the BetWinner bookmaker in detail.

Brief Overview of BetWinner

If we talk about the design of the official site, it has a bright green color, which resembles the style of BC 365BET, and the interface is similar to BC 1XBET. The standard functionality is identical to other, more popular companies.

The tools for moving around the site to the desired section are convenient and straightforward for the player. It contains the following areas:

A line showing the schedule of possible sporting events

Live mode

Casino

eSports, etc.

Outwardly, the bookmaker looks quite good and, at least in terms of the visual component, does not lose much to competitors. However, in the presence of many sportsbooks on the market, professionals are forced to offer many other advantages to count on the loyalty of ordinary players. It should be noted that in BetWinner, users can not only bet on sports but also try their luck in the casino when playing poker and the lottery. There is also a good variety of online games, which now may become one of your income sources.

An exciting feature is the ability to bet on ongoing events. Even though now the live mode does not surprise anyone, here you can find a range of unique offers. This section is distinguished by a pretty good painting (especially compared to what competitors offer). An additional advantage of betting here is the presence of confrontation infographics. Thanks to it, you can see exactly how the events of a particular meeting are developing and who now owns the initiative. Such an innovation aims to ensure that ordinary players can make as accurate predictions as possible.

BetWinner Registration

Before using all the tools, you must officially register on the bookmaker’s page. The process is as simple and understandable as possible, not only for regular players but also for beginners in betting. First, you must create a personal account at the top of the site. After that, you are offered four ways to register:

“1 click” — this process of automatically obtaining a login and password based on your consent to the established rules of the bookmaker;

SMS — mailing with a password that comes to the phone number you specified;

The data is sent by email;

For authorization, you can use relevant social networks.

The choice of the country and currency of the account is also a prerequisite. Usually, the system recognizes your country and fills these fields automatically.

How to Login

BetWinner bookmaker allows users to log in to the official website differently. All existing login methods are straightforward. Registration on the official website of BetWinner is carried out through

SMS.

Email.

Social networks or messengers.

Registration method Login details In 1 click The system automatically generates login and password By phone number With a one-time SMS password Via Email The email address acts as the user’s login. The user creates a password on their own. Through authorization in social networks User data is set by the system when using a valid social network account

BetWinner Mobile App

The website is also available in the mobile version. This option differs in functionality, but at the same time, the better can use the following functions:

Register on the site;

Betting;

View statistics of various events;

Deposit and withdraw funds from the game account;

Contact customer support;

Participate in promotional events, etc.

BetWinner has also created a smartphone application based on operating systems like Android and IOS. For Android users, you need to follow the link on the site to install it and download it to your iPhone. You need to scan the QR code (instructions are attached).

Pros and Cons of BetWinner

Pros Cons Good odds.

An extensive line of events.

A bonus program that allows the player to increase his winnings and the money in his account.

Variety of available deposit and withdrawal methods.

Live streaming is available. The support service is not always efficient.

Conclusion

BetWinner bookmaker is an absolute newcomer to the Kenyan betting market. It appeared only in the middle of 2018, and there is little information about it so far. However, since the portal is already operating at total capacity, we can draw the first conclusions, but with the allowance for the fact that much will still be improved here. The service resembles 1xBet both in terms of functionality and interface. In addition, the platform provides a high level of service and offers numerous betting opportunities. BetWinner is perfect for fans of crypto betting. In any case, this bookmaker is worth taking a closer look at.