KLM, the Dutch National Carrier has introduced a new cabin class dubbed Premium Comfort In between the economy class and business class.

Targeted at customers who want to enjoy the luxury of flying comfortably, the new cabin is installed on all Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft flying to international destinations.

Marius van der Ham, Air France-KLM General Manager for East and Southern Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana Marius said, “We are thrilled to introduce our new premium comfort cabin class, designed to offer a luxurious flying experience. With this new offering, we can cater to the needs of our customers who value more comfort. Customers in this cabin get to also enjoy sky priority, extra legroom and an extensive menu. We are confident that this new cabin class will elevate our customers’ travel experience, and we look forward to welcoming them on board.”

Containing 28 seats on 787-10 and 21 seats on 787-9, the premium comfort cabin comes featuring more legroom than a standard Economy Class seat, more recline, more space between armrests, movable leg- and footrests, In-seat power, and personal entertainment system. Passengers travelling in Premium Comfort will also have access to priority boarding, allowing them to settle in and relax before takeoff.

With the introduction of Premium Comfort, KLM aims to meet the growing demand for an affordable luxury travel experience. As of 2022, at least 85 per cent of the airline’s capacity in the market was restored against the backdrop of the gradual lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions on passengers.

Looking into 2023, the airline projects that it will register at least 14 per cent more seats in terms of capacity than in 2019 during the Covid-19 period. This is largely driven by increased demand for Leisure travel and business passenger travel which is expected to grow by upto 10 per cent by the end of this year.

The Premium comfort is offered daily from Nairobi, five times a week in Tanzania, and two times a week in Zanzibar and will be rolled out in South Africa and West Africa before the year ends.