Dutch National air carrier, KLM, which is part of the Air France-KLM Group, will from 31st October this year begin direct flights to Mombasa, Kenya. The move comes as the airline plans to further strengthen its presence in East Africa.

The carrier will operate 2 flights a week on Thursdays and Sundays, flying the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner between Amsterdam and Mombasa with a loop to Nairobi from Mombasa.

KLM General Manager for East Africa, Mr. Arthur Dieffenthaler, said the flights to Mombasa will mainly target leisure travelers to the coastal city by offering a direct flying experience.

“The rising number of tourists visiting Mombasa, not just from Europe but also the rest of the world, signifies the growing interest in the unique experiences the coastal city has to offer. KLM comes in to offer a superior and memorable flying experience both for first time and regular flyers to East Africa from our hub in Amsterdam. Because of positive developments regarding the pandemic in various regions, we see an increasing demand for direct flights,” said Mr. Dieffenthaler.

With fares already available for booking, passengers can start booking tickets.

The addition of the Amsterdam-Mombasa route will see it expand KLM’s presence in the region on the back of increased tourism and trade between East African and the European Union. The airline’s decision to launch flights to Mombasa also signals growing confidence in East Africa’s tourism market, one of the most competitive globally, as the world is starting to slowly recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to economic data, the number of international tourists arriving in Kenya through its two major airports in Nairobi and Mombasa has risen as countries gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions.