H.E. Henriette Geiger, European Union Ambassador to Kenya recently hosted a pre-departure reception for 23 Kenyan students travelling to various European countries for the Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters (EMJMs) program. The EMJMs program is a European Union’s scholarship program, which is part of the Erasmus Plus, the European Union flagship program that supports education, training, and youth.

The 23 selected Kenyan students will be proceeding to Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, France, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey.

The Erasmus scholarship program has been running for more than 30 years and has offered more than 1.2 million scholarships worldwide. The EU Ambassador was accompanied by the Ambassadors of Austria, Germany, The Netherlands, Romania, and Sweden, along with Charge d’affaires of France, Hungary, and Spain.

The event was also attended by officials from the Ministry of Education and Vice Chancellors from Kenyan Universities. At the event, Ambassador Geiger also noted that in the last three years, 91 Kenyan students have been selected to the EMJMs. Between 2014 and 2020, 250 Kenyan students took part in the joint-Masters degree studies.

EMJMs are awarded annually to individual applicants who meet criteria set by each consortium awarding it. The programs last from one to two years during which students study in at least two different Erasmus countries, and obtain a joint, double, or multiple degree. The application process is fully online and all Kenyans who meet the requirements for the program can apply directly online. The next application period will open from the end of September.

Under the International Credit Mobility program, 164 Kenyan students and 181 faculty of 35 Kenyan universities have been selected for the period 2021 to 2025. The International Credit Mobility program allows Kenyan students to study in a foreign university for 2-12 months and obtain credits which are then recognized at the sending institution as part of their degree.

In her speech at the event, Ambassador Henriette Geiger said, “Whether you are going for the two-year joint Masters Degree or a short-term study exchange, Erasmus provides an opportunity to study outside your country, learn about other cultures and develop linkages with people from all over the world, thus widening your horizon and providing opportunities for cross border learning and cooperation. There is no limit on the number of fully funded scholarships we can offer. I therefore appeal to all young Kenyans with a Bachelor’s degree to apply.”