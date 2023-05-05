Shares

OPPO has launched the imagine IF Photography Awards 2023 where participants stand to win various awards.

The vision of “Beyond the Image, Beyond Imagination” reflects OPPO’s commitment to driving progress through technological innovation and igniting the creativity of users

worldwide. OPPO’s professional mobile photography technology is designed to inspire maximum aesthetics and inspiration, empowering non-professional users to create

timeless masterpieces.

As a testament to OPPO’s commitment to inspiring mobile photographers, the awards offer one of the highest prizes in the industry. The OPPO imagine IF Master of the Year

(Golden Award) includes a prize of $23,000, participation in the Hasselblad Image Training Camp, and international photo exhibition opportunities. There are also four Silver Awards ($8,000), ten OPPO Bronze Awards ($3,000) also offering attractive prizes as well as opportunities for training and exposure. Additionally, there are four Honorable Mentions in each of the eight categories as well as Partner Channel Awards and Monthly Activity Awards to include more inspiring works.

OPPO has assembled a prestigious panel of judges composed of world-renowned photographers who bring diverse perspectives and extensive experience to the

competition.

Among the distinguished judges is Alec Soth, one of the most famous contemporary photographic artists and a member of Magnum Photos. Pete Lau, Senior Vice President, and Chief Product Officer of OPPO, adds his valuable insights to the panel. Tang Hui, a top portrait photographer, and Hasselblad Master, brings his wealth of experience to the

judging process. Tina Signesdottir Hult, an internationally recognized art photographer and Hasselblad Master, also graces the panel with her discerning eye. Wang Jianjun, a

top landscape photographer and member of the Chinese Photographers Association, lends his expertise to the competition. Yin Chao, a top fashion photographer, and

Hasselblad ambassador brings his expertise to the judging process.

The competition features eight different entry categories, including The Distant View, Portrait, Night Scenery, Colors, Landscape, The Taste of Memories, Light & Shadow, and

Chapters of a Life, aimed at inspiring creativity among OPPO users worldwide.

To participate in this competition, one can click here to make submission of their photos with the deadline being July 25, 2023.