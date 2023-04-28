Shares

Absa Bank Kenya PLC board has announced the appointment of Abdi Mohamed to the role of Managing Director and CEO, effective 1 May 2023 following regulatory approval.

He has previously worked as Absa Tanzania managing director and acting managing executive for retail and business banking, Africa Regional Operations. He has also served as the chief operating officer at Absa Kenya. Other roles that he has held within the organisation include retail and business banking director in Kenya and Zambia, and operations efficiency manager, Barclays global retail and commercial banking, London.

The bank indicated that Abdi’s leadership will be crucial as it continues to build on its current growth momentum to transform into a formidable, customer-obsessed and sustainable business that positively impacts all its stakeholders.

Absa Kenya Board Chairman Charles Muchene said: “The Board is pleased to welcome Abdi back home, particularly at a time when the banking industry is experiencing increased digitalization, innovation, and significant shifts in demography and consumer behaviour. Within this context, Abdi will steer the Bank’s next strategic horizon where we seek to accelerate our shared growth agenda as an inclusive brand that is a force for good in our communities.”

Abdi said: “It is a great honour and privilege to be asked to lead the next phase of growth and transformation in Absa Kenya. We will remain focused on delivering value to our customers, shareholders and communities while collaborating with all stakeholders towards the sustainable growth and development of our economy. Personally, I have been on a long and rewarding career journey with Absa Group in Kenya and internationally, and it is exciting to be back to Absa Kenya where my banking career started.”

Following Abdi’s appointment, Yusuf Omari, who has been serving as interim MD and CEO, resumes his role as Chief Finance Officer (CFO). Consequently, Moses Muthui, who has been serving as interim CFO also resumes his role as the Bank’s Chief Strategy Officer and Financial Director for Corporate and Investment Banking. The Board wishes to thank both Yusuf and Moses for taking on additional roles over the last six months, as well as the entire leadership team for sustaining the growth momentum to the end of last financial last year and into this year.