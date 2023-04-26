Shares

Safaricom has launched myCounty, a platform that will enable the 47 counties to digitize their services in one place providing a single access channel.

The platform will include payment for county services, revenue management systems, a citizen reporting and engagement tool and solutions around agriculture, health, utility bills and SME programs.

Makueni has become the first county to integrate to myCounty with plans to gradually include all 47 counties in coming months. myCounty will be accessible through a USSD short code, Android and iPhone App for all counties, and a mini-app on the M-PESA Super App which will offer county services and payments including parking fees, single business permit fees, market cess, land rates, property rates amongst others. Additionally, Makueni county will launch a citizen engagement channel and an online radio channels as part of its services.

The service seeks to ease access and payment of county services for the public, saving them from having to visit county offices for manual payments. Counties will benefit from more convenient – 24/7 access to their services, increased revenue collection and better visibility of revenue collection and performance.

myCounty App will allow users to select their county of residence which enables them to be linked to the specific county’s services for processing of requests. In addition, all users can also access services from other counties which will enable payment of parking fees and other common fees.

Besides county services, myCounty will also provide a “Sema Na Governor” feature empowering residents to engage their Governor or report issues. It will further provide key County and emergency services including requests for fire, ambulance, police and more at the tap of a button. In addition, Counties will be able to provide information on their services through the solution, with the provided information customized to each devolved unit.

“Albert Einstein once said we cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used to create them. More than its convenience and accessibility, this app is a tool for breaking through barriers, challenging the status quo and re-imagining what is possible. It is a tool for leadership, for inspiring our citizens to be bold and visionary in their thinking and to embrace the power of change to create a better county for themselves and generations to come. It is a recognition that the power to change the world is within each and every one of us,” said Hon. Mutula Kilonzo, Governor – Makueni County.

“We are delighted to partner with Makueni County as they become the first devolved unit in the country to provide all their services on myCounty App. myCounty provides individuals and organisations with a single, convenient point where they can access, manage, and pay for all county services. The service will be available for all 47 counties as a smartphone app, web portal and short code and will integrate both current and upcoming services irrespective of the County’s provider of choice, and in addition, provide a management portal,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO – Safaricom.

The company will also host the service as part of the Safaricom Cloud, provide Big Data and Analytics Solutions, and for app users, digital receipts and electronic notifications.