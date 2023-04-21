Shares

Boys II Men are set to perform at the Stanbic Yetu Festival on Saturday, June 10th, 2023. The festival is courtesy of a partnership between Stanbic Bank and Radio Africa Group.

Boyz II Men is one of the most iconic R&B groups in the music industry’s history and has redefined popular music and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations. The band has penned and performed some of the most celebrated and best-known classics of the past two decades.

The group’s 4 Grammy Awards are just the tip of the iceberg. throughout their 25-year career, Boyz II Men have won an incredible nine (9) American Music Awards, nine (9) Soul Train Awards, three (3) Billboard Awards, and the 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well and a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, which has been ongoing since 2013. The group’s mega hits include “End Of The Road”, I’ll Make Love To You”, “One Sweet Day”, “Its So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday”, “Motownphilly” and “On Bended Knees”. We expect Kenya to witness the greatest music show this year.

The concert will also showcase some of the best Kenyan Dj’s including DJ G-Money (Conrad Gray), DJ Forro (Andrew Waititu), Dj Shaky (Allan Wainaina) , DJ Grauchi (Zacchaeus Ngani), CNG (Charles Githumbi) and DJ Cream ( Derrick Kamau).

Other partners in the festival include Pernod Ricard Kenya who will be the spirits category sponsor, with Sankara Hotel being the hotel partner and Kenya Airways, the Pride of Africa.

The first edition of the Stanbic Yetu Festival took place last year with multi award winning star, Anthony Hamilton together with Otile Brown and June Gachui. The event was highly successful with most attendees voting it “the best organized music event in Kenya”.

Stanbic Bank and Radio Africa Group through The Stanbic Yetu Festival seeks to leverage music, a powerful human connector, to bring to life Stanbic’s brand promise “IT CAN BE” by creating a soulful and magical live musical experience in Kenya, making possibilities real and dreams possible for millions of Kenyans. Stanbic Bank is also deeply committed to ensuring Kenya’s talent is celebrated through promoting arts and music, contributing to the growth of the entertainment industry and consequently the economy of the country.

Tickets for the Stanbic Yetu Festival are available for purchase on www.ticketyetu.com