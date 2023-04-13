Shares

Absa Bank has launched a food donation drive as part of the ongoing Ramadhan celebrations that will impact over 1,000 Kenyans across nine counties. The drive targets vulnerable families and children’s homes within Kisumu, Nakuru, Eldoret, Garissa, Isiolo, Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale, and Kilifi counties.

The donation, comprising more than Ksh. 2 million worth of assorted food supplies includes cereals, legumes, salt and cooking oil, and is part of Zakat al-Fitr charitable offering given to the poor at the end of the holy month of Ramadhan to ensure the less fortunate also enjoy Eid festivities.

The initiative is part of efforts by Absa Bank’s Islamic Banking wing, La Riba, to promote the spirit of solidarity and cooperation with the communities and customers during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Absa Bank Kenya’s interim Managing Director, Mr. Yusuf Omari, said the donation drive is in line with Absa’s commitment to being an active force for good in society.

“As a Bank, we are committed to supporting the growth and welfare of the communities in which we operate, as we believe that their progress is our progress. It is in the spirit of Africanacity that we are making this food donation to help meet the food needs of those families that have continued to face the adverse impact of the prolonged drought during the holy month of Ramadhan. The month of Ramadhan creates a perfect opportunity to share and promote unity besides coming to the aid of those who need assistance. We hope that the gesture we have made today will cushion our fellow needy Kenyans and bolster the ongoing mitigation measures that are currently being rolled out to alleviate hunger and reduce cases of acute malnutrition countrywide,” added Mr. Omari.

The Bank’s gesture comes on the backdrop of the ongoing public appeal by the Government, through the National Drought Response Initiative, to support at least 4.4 million people in 23 counties that are facing an acute food shortage, according to the National Drought Management Authority’s latest assessment.