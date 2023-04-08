Shares

Infinix has officially launched the HOT 30 series in the Kenyan market. The series includes HOT 30, HOT 30 Play and HOT 30i models.

The HOT 30 is equipped with a strong and power-balanced Helio G88 processor with an

8-core architecture design containing two powerful ARM Cortex-A75 cores with a

maximum frequency of 2.0GHz. This ensures that games run faster and smoother. With

up to 16GB of expandable memory, the HOT 30 doubles the performance of the physical

8G memory, enabling faster loading times, and supporting up to 18 applications to be

opened simultaneously.

The HOT 30 integrates the highly optimized Dar-Link 3.0 gaming engine, which provides intelligent sensing of load scenarios and stage-specific matching of cooling strategies to guarantee 3D games stability. The HOT 30 also supports Link-Booming network optimization technology for multi-network concurrency, with WiFi and data working together to keep players connected during critical moments. The XArena gaming space is specially designed for gaming fans, with cool icons promoting a gaming atmosphere and an easy-to-spot real-time game status, creating the perfect environment for smartphone gaming.

The HOT 30 is equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera lens featuring a larger F1.6

aperture, providing greater light intake, along with a multi-frame overlay algorithm that

enhances night shot quality and offers a range of night filter styles. These features make it

an ideal choice for photography enthusiasts, whether capturing moments on busy city

streets at night or stunning landscape shots. The HOT 30 also includes a film mode,

providing a lot of editing templates, which allows users to easily capture their vlogs without

editing, soundtracks or transitions by themselves.

On matters battery, the HOT 30 series comes with a 5000mAh battery that can last throughout the day. In addition, the HOT 30 offers the exclusive Power Marathon power-saving function, which enables the phone to standby for a whole day or operate continuously for 2 hours at the 5% limit. It comes with a 33W fast charging brick enabling the phone to charge up to 55% in just 30 minutes.

The HOT 30 boasts a 6.78-inch perforated screen with a 1080P high resolution, 90Hz high refresh rate, and 270Hz touch sampling rate. It also includes self-developed dark area display enhancement technology, making outdoor display clear and bright, with a maximum brightness of 600nit and a color gamut of 96% DCI-P3 for vivid visual performance when viewing photos and videos.

The HOT 30 is designed with a light aesthetic on the back that creates dynamic shadows

that provide a unique sense of liveliness unlike any other phone on the market today. The

side fingerprint is sensitive and efficient for convenient phone unlocking. The HOT 30 also features a slim body with a dual-speaker design and DTS technology, providing a three-

dimensional surround sound effect for immersive viewing and gameplay.

“At Infinix, we place great importance on understanding the needs of our young customers

and are dedicated to incorporating innovative technologies into our mobile phone

development. With the HOT 30 series, we’ve equipped these devices with powerful gaming processors, ample memory, lightning-fast charging capabilities, and the most vivid high-

definition screens available in their class. We believe these features take the mobile gaming experience to new heights. Moreover, the HOT 30 series is competitively priced,

which we believe will impress every young user seeking high-quality mobile devices.” – Mr.

Shane

Infinix Hot 30 series is available at the company’s retail stores countrywide and online too at XPARK – their official online store.