Tecno has announced that the Phantom V Fold will be available on pre-order between 3rd April – 17th April 2023. Customers who are interested in acquiring the phone will pay Kshs. 5,000 with the balance being due as they collect the device.

It comes with 7.85 FHD+ inches main which has a 120 Hz Refresh rate with a resolution of 2000 x 2296 pixels. It sports Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Phantom V Fold is powered by a Dimensity 9000+ 5G processor(4nm), 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. On matters OS, it comes with Android 13 and HiOS 13.

Phantom V Fold sports a triple setup at the back featuring a 50MP main, 50MP telephoto with 2X optical zoom(20x Digital Zoom) and 13MP ultrawide. The V Fold comes with two front-facing cameras for selfies with the cover display having a 32MP lens while the inner display has a 16MP lens.

The V Fold is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports for 45W wired charging which can juice up the V Fold to full in 55 minutes.

Ray Fang, Country Manager, had this to say, “We are so excited to bring such innovation to Kenya as Tecno, and we can’t wait for the reviews and what our customers will experience with our Phantom V fOLD. This is a debut for us as Tecno, emphasizing that we are truly Beyond Extraordinary.”

You can preorder the phone here.