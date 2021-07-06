Shares

TECNO has launched its newest flagship smartphone, the TECNO Phantom X in an event hosted in Nairobi, Kenya.

The new Phantom X smartphone features design of 3D Borderless Screen and the industry’s first silk glass back cover. The combination of the 50 MP Ultra-Night camera and the 48 MP Selfie camera with the AI-assisted Super Night Mode and 50 mm Golden Portrait, provides a big leap in camera performance. The phone is powered by a 4700mAh, 256G+8G large memory and a newly-updated HiOS 7.6 system.

Phantom X is available in two artistic colours of Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Monet’s Summer Garden now available in the market. The smartphone’s Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm) processor ensures high operating speeds.

Customers can get the new Phantom X smartphone through the TECNO Phantom website and shop at local TECNO stores across Africa and other countries.

“We are proud to introduce the all-new Phantom X. It is an extraordinary beginning that encompasses TECNO’s vision, encapsulating and reframed for a new audience of more demanding consumers. Phantom X isn’t just an innovative high-end smartphone; it empowers the modern extraordinary individuals’ way of life-being bold to reject the ordinary, always strive for success and have the ambition to achieve new heights. Holding this spirit, we aim to continually make breakthroughs in product and design innovations as we have delivered through Phantom X,” said Stephen Ha, General Manager of TECNO at the launch.

Also speaking at the launch, TECNO Brand Manager Kenya, Shiva Zhong said, “It is a bold experiment to redefine the customer experience and we are confident that TECNO will through the Phantom X and many more of its products exceed your expectations.”

Phantom X smartphone specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body: 6.44 x 2.91 x 0.34 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display: Super AMOLED, 90Hz

Screen size: 6.7 inches, 110.2 cm2 (~91.3% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels

OS: Android 11, HIOS 7.6

Chipset: Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G76 MC4

Internal storage: 256 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Camera: Triple rear camera set-up 50 MP (wide)

13 MP (telephoto)

8 MP (ultrawide)

Features: Quad-LED flash, panorama, HDR

Selfie camera: Dual selfie camera se-up 48 MP (wide)

8 MP (ultrawide)

USB: USB Type-C 2.0

Battery type: Li-Po 4700 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 33W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)

Colours: Starry Night Blue, Monet Summer