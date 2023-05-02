Shares

Tecno officially launched the Tecno PHANTOM V Fold in the Kenyan market in April, 3 months after the launch of the Phantom X2 Pro that featured the world’s first retractable portrait lens.

The Tecno PHANTOM V Fold comes with dual LTPO screens that have an adaptive 10-120Hz high refresh rate, delivering fluid transitions both when folded and unfolded. The phone’s 6.42-inch sub screen has a micro-curved design and a 21:9 aspect ratio for a classic single-screen flagship smartphone experience. When unfolded, the PHANTOM V Fold reveals a 7.85-inch screen.

The Tecno PHANTOM V Fold is powered by a Dimensity 9000+ processor which is a dual-5G processor with dual-SIM functionality customized for the phone’s large-screen design. The processor delivers exceptional performance that allows efficient multi-tasking and seamless switching between screens.

It also comes with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, as well as 256 UFS 3.1 internal storage. It is also comes with a powerful 5000 mAh battery, with fast 45W charging. The company claims that the phone can charge up to 40% in just 15 minutes and fully charging in just 55 minutes.

Tecno Phantom V Fold Unboxing

Tecno Phantom V Fold Specifications

Network: 2G/3G/4G/5G

Dimensions: (Unfolded) 159.4mm X 104.4mm X 6.9mm / (Folded) 159.4mm X 72mm X 14.2mm-14.5mm

Weight: 299 grams

Build: Gorilla Victus Glass front, Polycarbonate Plastic back, Aluminium Frame

Screen:

(Primary screen) 7.86-inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED 1B colors, 120GHz refresh rate, 1100 nits (peak brightness), ~88.0% screen-to-body ratio, 2000 x 2296 pixels resolution (~388 pixels per inch density)

(Cover screen) 6.42-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1B colours, 120HGz refresh rate, 1100 nits (peak brightness), 1080 x 2550 pixels resolution (~431 pixels per inch density)

Operating system: Android 13, HiOs 13 Fold

Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ (4nm)

CPU: Octa-core (1×3.20 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.85 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)

GPU: Mali-G710 MC10

Internal storage: 256 GB

RAM: 12GB

Main camera: 50MP (Wide), 50MP (Telephoto), 13MP (Ultrawide)

Selfie camera: (Primary screen) 16MP (Wide) / (Cover screen) 32MP (Wide)

Communications: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band/ Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE/ GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS/ Near Field Communications/ FM Radio, Recording, USB Type-C, OTG

Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted)/ Accelerometer/ Gyro/ Proximity/ Compass

Battery: Li-Po 5000mAh non-removable, Wired 45-watt fast-charger

Colours: Black, White

Tecno Phantom V Fold price in Kenya

The Tecno Phantom V Fold is retailing as follows;

Phantom V Fold (256 +12 GB) – Ksh. 129,999

Phantom V Fold (512 +12 GB) – Ksh. 143,999