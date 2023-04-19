Shares

Tecno has officially launched the PHANTOM V Fold in the Kenyan market, this comes 3 months after the launch of the Phantom X2 Pro that features the world’s first retractable portrait lens.

The PHANTOM V Fold’s comes with dual LTPO screens that have an adaptive 10-120Hz high refresh rate, delivering smooth motions and fluid transitions both when folded and unfolded. The phone’s 6.42-inch sub screen has a unique micro-curved design and a 21:9 aspect ratio for a classic single-screen flagship smartphone experience. When unfolded, PHANTOM V Fold reveals an outstanding 7.85-inch display with an optimal 8:7 aspect ratio on an ultra-flat screen with a virtually invisible crease.

The brand’s self-developed, aerospace-grade drop-shaped hinge creates an ultra-flat main inner screen surface that is virtually crease-free. The hinge’s innovative reverse snap

structure significantly improves the phone’s structural stability, while its aerospace-grade construction materials create strength with a light weight. The self-developed fixed-axis rotation and slide technology hinge design ensure PHANTOM V Fold’s main inner screen fits tightly together, ultimately delivering a crease that is almost unnoticeable. When new,

the device’s screen crease measures just 0.11mm, and the device is capable of 200,000 folds.

PHANTOM V Fold is powered by a Dimensity 9000+ processor which is a dual-5G processor with dual-SIM functionality customized for the phone’s large-screen design. The processor delivers exceptional performance that allows efficient multi-tasking and seamless switching between screens.

Besides the processor, PHANTOM V Fold’s performance is further enhanced by 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, as well as 256/512GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. It is also equipped with a powerful 5000mAh (type) battery, with rapid 45W charging capable of boosting the phone to 40% in just 15 minutes and fully charging in just 55 minutes

The PHANTOM V Fold’s ultra-clear 5-lens photography system that is three rear lenses and two front lenses. The phone’s 50MP Super Night main camera

features a super light-sensitive custom 1/1.3-inch sensor, large f/1.85 aperture and 7P composition. The phone’s night imaging capabilities are further enhanced by AI-powered Super Night Portrait, Super Night Mode and Super Night 4K Video, which reduce noise and capture crisp lines to make the night come alive in exquisite detail. Making up the other rear lenses are a powerful 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical and 20x digital zoom, and a 13MP ultra wide-angle lens.

In addition to the rear lenses, a further two front lenses – one on the sub screen and one on the main inner screen – bring more fun to photography, with exciting image-making possibilities. The foldable screen design allows for large-screen image capturing with a preview displayed to the subjects on the sub screen, while the front camera on the main inner screen enhances video calling and video conferencing.

TECNO has developed HiOS13 Fold – a highly optimized and customized operating system based on Google’s Android 13, specially designed for the foldable device. Large-screen capabilities such as split screens, picture-in-pictures, parallel windows, and drag and drop across screens, as well as differentiated interactive animation designs create a system that empowers users’ productivity and overall enjoyment. Foldable customizations have been made to the top 1,000 apps with the highest download frequency globally, of which 90% have been adapted to support split- screen and multi-window modes. In total, over 2000 apps have been adapted for HiOS13 Fold.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold will retail as follows;