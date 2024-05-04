Shares

Musician Wyre has collaborated with Jamaican dancehall artist G Whizz in a new song dubbed She Violate Remix. The track is an easy listen, with an infectious rhythm and melodies paired with energetic beats that merge catchy Patois, English, and Swahili lyrics.

The track is produced by Floyd John GQ Barrett of Fams House Music and producer Sean Alaric.

Ahead of the release, an excited G Whizz commented, “I thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with Wyre on this song, especially since it is my debut Afrobeat-inspired music. The track has a captivating groove that is sure to get people dancing but it also carries an important message about forgiving a lover, letting go of a troublesome past, and moving forward.”

On his part, an equally elated Wyre said that the magic on the song was made naturally. “Both of us being dancehall artists made the process effortless. This project sets the tone for the drop of my upcoming EP set for release this year,” he said.

In his career, Wyre has been part of mega collaborations with various Jamaican artists including Cecile, Alaine, the late Peetah and Gramps Morgan of Morgan Heritage. He attests that working on She Violate Remix with G Whizz was both an honour and inspiration, adding that he has been a long-term fan of the Jamaican singer-songwriter and composer.

She Violate Remix is G Whizz’s first East African project. “This remix is top-notch and connects me to my Kenyan and East African fans. I have always felt connected to Kenya despite never having visited the country and I am grateful for the fans I’ve garnered overtime. I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to perform there,” he explained.

The original She Violate is off G Whizz’s 2022 sophomore project Just Winning, that featured the likes of Beenie Man, Julian Marley and Ikaya. The 16-track album released to raving reviews welcomed G Whizz to an international audience and the world stage.

G Whizz broke into the scene in 2009 with his solo track Life. He has since continued to cement his place in the global dancehall scene with his artistry and style in the genres of Reggae, R&B and Dancehall. His latest single We Rise is off The Proclamation Riddim, that was released January 2024.