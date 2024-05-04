Shares

Following a historical 24 hours / 12 segments ICP Global Community Townhall hosted on

“X” which drew an audience of over 1.5 million attendees, Internet Computer (ICP) has

announced ambitious plans for global adoption.

Building on its momentum from a year of remarkable growth, Internet Computer unveils

its groundbreaking “ICP HUBS” adoption strategy, poised to elevate global adoption to new heights. With a focus on immersive experiences tailored for developers, professionals, enthusiasts, investors, ICP is set to redefine the standard for community

engagement in the crypto sphere.

The cornerstone of this strategy is the introduction of 13 flagship ‘ICP HOUSES’ events scheduled throughout 2024, coinciding with major crypto and blockchain conferences

worldwide. These two-day intensive gatherings will offer attendees a multifaceted

experience, blending education, development, collaboration, and celebration under one

roof.

According to Emilio Canessa, Head of Global Adoption at DFINITY Foundation, said, “GLOCAL (global + local) is the key for an effective adoption strategy. While 24 ICP HUBS

are in full swing on a regional basis, ICP HOUSES will connect the dots around the world,

providing valuable cross-pollination opportunities for the Ecosystem. ICP has both, now.”

Designed as polyfunctional spaces, ICP HOUSES will host a diverse array of activities including educational sessions, hackathons, presentations, networking events, and even

overnight stays for hackers. Attendees can expect an intimate and curated environment

conducive to meaningful interactions with industry leaders, technical experts, and fellow

enthusiasts.

The inaugural ICP HOUSES events kicked off in Seoul (for Buidl Asia) and Hong Kong

(for Web3 Fest), and will be followed by 11 additional events in key locations including

Switzerland, Germany, Turkey, Canada, Indonesia, Kenya, Poland, Vietnam, Thailand,

Singapore, and India. Each event promises to provide a comprehensive overview of the

burgeoning ICP ecosystem, bootstrapping collaboration and innovation on a global

scale.

In just one year, the ICP HUBS NETWORK has undergone a remarkable transformation,

evolving into a global decentralized network comprising 24 chapters with a presence in

40 countries. This unprecedented reach underscores the growing influence of Internet

Computer as a driving force in the Web3 landscape.

Central to this expansion is the philosophy of ‘glocal’ empowerment, emphasizing

grassroots community development and regional adoption. Through a network of

decentralized hubs, ICP is redefining how stakeholders engage with blockchain

technology, fostering collaboration and innovation from the ground up.

Representing a departure from traditional, centralized approaches, the ICP HUBS

NETWORK signals a paradigm shift toward community-driven innovation and

empowerment in the crypto world.