Following a historical 24 hours / 12 segments ICP Global Community Townhall hosted on
“X” which drew an audience of over 1.5 million attendees, Internet Computer (ICP) has
announced ambitious plans for global adoption.
Building on its momentum from a year of remarkable growth, Internet Computer unveils
its groundbreaking “ICP HUBS” adoption strategy, poised to elevate global adoption to new heights. With a focus on immersive experiences tailored for developers, professionals, enthusiasts, investors, ICP is set to redefine the standard for community
engagement in the crypto sphere.
The cornerstone of this strategy is the introduction of 13 flagship ‘ICP HOUSES’ events scheduled throughout 2024, coinciding with major crypto and blockchain conferences
worldwide. These two-day intensive gatherings will offer attendees a multifaceted
experience, blending education, development, collaboration, and celebration under one
roof.
According to Emilio Canessa, Head of Global Adoption at DFINITY Foundation, said, “GLOCAL (global + local) is the key for an effective adoption strategy. While 24 ICP HUBS
are in full swing on a regional basis, ICP HOUSES will connect the dots around the world,
providing valuable cross-pollination opportunities for the Ecosystem. ICP has both, now.”
Designed as polyfunctional spaces, ICP HOUSES will host a diverse array of activities including educational sessions, hackathons, presentations, networking events, and even
overnight stays for hackers. Attendees can expect an intimate and curated environment
conducive to meaningful interactions with industry leaders, technical experts, and fellow
enthusiasts.
The inaugural ICP HOUSES events kicked off in Seoul (for Buidl Asia) and Hong Kong
(for Web3 Fest), and will be followed by 11 additional events in key locations including
Switzerland, Germany, Turkey, Canada, Indonesia, Kenya, Poland, Vietnam, Thailand,
Singapore, and India. Each event promises to provide a comprehensive overview of the
burgeoning ICP ecosystem, bootstrapping collaboration and innovation on a global
scale.
In just one year, the ICP HUBS NETWORK has undergone a remarkable transformation,
evolving into a global decentralized network comprising 24 chapters with a presence in
40 countries. This unprecedented reach underscores the growing influence of Internet
Computer as a driving force in the Web3 landscape.
Central to this expansion is the philosophy of ‘glocal’ empowerment, emphasizing
grassroots community development and regional adoption. Through a network of
decentralized hubs, ICP is redefining how stakeholders engage with blockchain
technology, fostering collaboration and innovation from the ground up.
Representing a departure from traditional, centralized approaches, the ICP HUBS
NETWORK signals a paradigm shift toward community-driven innovation and
empowerment in the crypto world.