Kenyan PR and digital consultancy firm AM Communications has partnered with South Africa-based Alfa Destiny Communications to expand into Africa. The deal is targeting the growing African market for specialized corporate communication and reputation management solutions.

While announcing the collaboration, the two agencies have agreed to jointly provide innovative strategic communications solutions to local and multinational clients with a presence in or seeking to enter the African market. The initial target being Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Nigeria.

AM Communications Managing Partner, Anthony Mutua, says the partnership is geared to creating synergy to deliver unique, timely and relevant communications solutions to local and international brands keen on establishing and growing their presence on the continent.

“The goal of this partnership is to help our mutual clients build brand visibility and support their growth and success, while strengthening our regional footprint in Africa. A strong understanding of the local market is key to delivering insightful, informed and well-nuanced solutions that help our clients understand and adapt to the needs of this market,” said Mutua.

He added, “Increased diversification in the large economies in Africa, a flourishing middle-income consumer market, and increased investment in key sectors like infrastructure, financial services, transport, ICT, health and manufacturing tells an exciting and promising story about Africa.”

On her part, Tshego Kekana, Founder and Managing Director of Alfa Destiny Communications cited the rapidly evolving dynamics in the continent’s PR landscape, headlined by digital disruption, hence the need for innovative but localized solutions to clients’ needs.

“Our collaboration with AM Communications is designed to enable both agencies harness their strong presence in key markets in Africa, with locally relevant communications solutions tailored to specific in-country markets,” explained Kekana.

In 2022, the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) published the first ever report on the African public relations (PR) landscape. The report shows improved demand public relations and strategic communications on the continent. An increasingly sophisticated commercial and media environment has also attracted global PR agencies keen on tapping on this growing demand especially for reputation management for brands and companies. The move towards digital and social media-led communication strategies also represents a strong growth area for African PR practitioners.

AM Communications was founded in 2018 and has since grown rapidly servicing big global brands in Kenya and East Africa. Its client include KLM, Air France, Novozymes, Microsoft, Tatu City, Faulu Bank, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital, Maersk, LG Electronics, Pwani Oil and Old Mutual among others.

Alfa Destiny Communications currently has a presence in five African countries, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria. The firm specializes in public relations, marketing, media relations, digital marketing, influencer marketing and event management. Its clients includes like Absa Bank, Kelloggs, Hatch, Healthgarde International and Johannesburg Social Housing Council.