In today’s world, having a smart TV is no longer a luxury but a necessity. There are certain functions that smart TVs can do which have made them all the rage in the past few years. However, not all smart TVs are made equal. If you’re in the market for one, there are certain features that you should always look for to ensure that you get value for your money.

From the screen size to the connection ports, here are some important specs to look for in a smart TV.

1. Operating System

Picking the right operating system is the most important part of buying a smart TV. After all, it’s called a smart TV and you need to make sure that it is, indeed, smart. Smart TVs run on different operating systems that offer different functions. Some offer more choices of apps, some have better interfaces and user experience and others are more compatible with third-party devices.

Roku and Android TV are the most common operating systems for a smart TV. When you go to buy a TV, your electronics dealer will most likely ask you whether you want an Android TV which is the most popular one. it offers a great user experience and more customization features compared to others. It also comes with a voice control feature and supports Google Assistant and Alexa.

2. HDMI And Other Connection Ports

Every smart TV comes with a number of connectivity ports. One of the most important ones is the HDMI port. This port helps connect our smart TV to other devices such as a laptop, gaming console and speakers. There are different types of HDMI ports and most smart TVs come with standard HDMI 2.0 or 2.1 ports. However, it’s important to check before buying a TV. Smart TVs also come with other connection ports such as USB ports, an S-video port and a VGA port which you should always check for.

3. HDR Compatibility

HDR compatibility can significantly improve your watching experience. This technology emerged a few years ago but manufacturers quickly included it in their newer models since it makes a whole lot of difference. It increases a picture’s dynamic range and adds more depth to the scene. There are different kinds of HDR technology such as Advanced HDR by Technicolor, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+.

Most smart TVs will either support Dolby Vision or HDR10 since they’re the most common in the market. Dolby Vision is by far the most advanced of them all providing 12-bit colour depth and up to 10,000 nits of peak brightness. Sony and Hisense are the most popular TVs that use Dolby Vision whereas Samsung TVs support HDR10+.

It’s important to check your smart TV’s HDR compatibility since some streaming sites provide HDR content and support certain formats. For instance, Netflix supports HDR and Dolby Vision formats.

4. Display

Smart TV display options can feel overwhelming. In most cases, we don’t even know what they mean and the electronics salesperson bombards you with jargon and tries to pressure you to buy the most expensive one even when you don’t need it. Pro tip: don’t buy a TV with less than 4K resolution. Whether you enjoy watching TV or not, 4K resolution makes such a huge difference to the image quality that you simply need it. Additionally, there are many affordable 4K TV brands in the market right now so you don’t have an excuse.

For those who are keen on their watching experience, you can invest in a QLED TV. This is one of the most recent display technologies and has instantly reigned supreme. Companies like Samsung, Hisense and TCL have introduced QLED TVs to the market which have been well received. However, the only downside of QLED TVs is their high price point but if you can afford it, it’s definitely worth the money.

5. Screen Size

The most obvious spec that we all look for in a smart TV is the screen size. It has also been the biggest selling point for most manufacturers. Different TV manufacturers compete to come up with the largest and most awe-inspiring screen and so far, LG is winning on that front. In 2021, the company unveiled the world’s largest TV that they claimed was taller than a giraffe. The 325-inch TV also boasts of other impressive features such as an 8K resolution.

For the rest of us who don’t have mega-mansions to fit such a TV in, size is still important. However, it’s important to keep the size of the room in mind while picking the size of the TV. A large screen in a small room can not only eat up a lot of valuable space but also it can damage your eyes.