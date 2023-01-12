Shares

Kwara, a Kenyan ﬁntech company has agreed to wholly acquire IRNET Coop Kenya Ltd, a software company which is a subsidiary of the Kenya Union of Savings and Credit Cooperatives (KUSCCO LTD).

With this acquisition, Kwara has also entered into an exclusive digital solutions partnership agreement with KUSCCO LTD whereby Kwara will offer its world-class banking software solutions and mobile banking channels to rapidly increase the growth and proﬁtability of SACCOs in Kenya.

Since its launch in 2019, over 120 SACCOs have embraced the stable and secure Kwara Core Banking software as well as full digital banking channels, including mobile, USSD, agency banking, ATM and international remittance. This partnership will catapult the growth of SACCOs through deposit mobilization and digital member acquisition while addressing the key challenges currently facing SACCOs which include costly digitization, security concerns and the digital divide between SACCOs and their increasingly young digital savvy membership.

Kwara Co-Founder and CEO Cynthia Wandia also shared her optimism about the partnership, stating, “We have spent the last four years working closely with KUSCCO LTD to uplift the SACCO sector in Kenya. Our clients have grown their deposits and loan books twice as fast as they did before switching to Kwara. We are now grateful for the opportunity to avail those beneﬁts to SACCOs across the entire country. This partnership through acquisition enables us to place fully digital and secure technology in the hands of all SACCO members in the fastest possible time, backed by the most established SACCO partner in Kenya.”

The entire IRNET team will join forces with Kwara to ensure a seamless transition and to embed the entire KUSCCO LTD regional network and marketing expertise into Kwara for the success of the partnership and growth of the SACCO fraternity.

KUSCCO LTD, Kwara and IRNET will soon launch the partnership at a Nairobi-based event followed by regional launches across the country. The parties intend to rapidly onboard the entire SACCO fraternity onto the Kwara platform in the next six months and look forward to your partnership and support.