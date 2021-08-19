Shares

Kenyan fintech startup, Kwara, has been selected for the Mastercard Start Path program. Mastercard announced that Kwara is one of the 11 global startups selected to join the award-winning Start Path Program.

The Mastercard Start Path program is a platform to help the best and brightest startups maximize their opportunity for success. During the 6-month program, the startups will learn from Mastercard experts and explore co-innovation opportunities.

Commenting on the selection to the program, Cynthia Wandia, Kwara’s CEO said “We are honoured to join forces with Mastercard and work on our shared vision to create financial inclusion for 1 billion people. We have seen how companies such as Flutterwave and Revolut have expanded their services in partnership with one of the biggest payment technology companies in the world. We are certain we can deepen our offering and together transform credit unions across emerging markets into modern, digital banks.”

On her part, Amy Neale, Senior Vice President, Fintech & Enablers said, “When fintech companies thrive, we all benefit. We are excited for Kwara to join the Mastercard Start Path program where they’ll receive access to our technology, customers and mentorship to accelerate their journey to grow and scale.”

Mastercard facilitates secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, and innovations and solutions to help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Mastercard embraces opportunities to support and collaborate with digital players to discover what’s next and build the next generation of commerce.