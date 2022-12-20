Shares

The betting market in Kenya is expanding quickly. However, it is a common misconception that winning is straightforward and only requires luck and money. Choosing the best strategy will help you maximize your winnings. Following our article Smart Betting Guide will make betting more enjoyable and increase your chances of winning.

Top strategies for sports betting in Kenya

There are different schools of thought when selecting the best sports betting strategy. Every bettor wants to win, yet we all know that betting benefits the sportsbook. However, there is a way to raise your chances of success by utilizing several techniques and betting strategies.

Manage your bankroll

It’s crucial to remember that gambling is highly addictive; the more you lose, the more determined you are to bet. Set up your strategy and decide how much you can afford to wager. This management will help you maintain consistency and prevent you from going overboard.

Choose multiple bets instead of single bets.

Multi-betting or accumulator betting combines many selections into a single wager. However, in this market, players must correctly predict every outcome to win the bet. Betting on accumulators has the benefit of frequently producing a more significant return.

Identify the value in the odds

Always determine how much value you have after identifying the value. Additionally, there are other factors you should consider when choosing the value. You can use these factors to outperform the odds provided by bookies. The match’s outcome can be influenced by seemingly unimportant factors, including team spirit, motivation, the outcome of the previous game, the change in coaches, and health problems (injuries).

Odds shopping

Whether you are making a free bet or wagering real money, odds shopping is a must. On specific markets, different bookmakers provide varying odds. However, not all betting lines are advantageous. Because of this, you should think about the odds that, if you place the correct wager, will enable you to earn significant gains. Before placing the bet, make sure you properly review the odds.

Adjust and modify your plan

Never be afraid to change or alter your strategy. Sports demand self-discipline, which includes understanding when to drop a failed tactic. Feel free to use a different approach if your existing one is not correctly assisting you in maintaining your money. Making the appropriate changes can also prevent you from going on a losing run.

Finding the top sports bookmakers in Kenya

The gambling market in Kenya has expanded astronomically over time. Thus, numerous sports betting websites are available to punters. Selecting the right bookie can help you maximize your chances of winning.

Sports markets

The variety of sports that the best bookmakers offer defines them. Football games are the most popular sport among Kenyan gamblers. Almost every top bookie offer thorough coverage of numerous soccer leagues, including The Kenya Premier League. Also, La Liga, Premier League, Ligue 1, Serie A, and Bundesliga, among other popular football leagues and tournaments, are common among sports punters in the country.

In addition to football, these bookies also offer betting on cricket and several other sports, including darts, motorsports, boxing, basketball, cycling, rugby, tennis, and cricket.

Payouts and Odds

A player’s primary incentive is to increase the value of their initial investment. Such gamers require the finest odds and reliable betting advice to achieve this. To assess whether a bookmaker is worthwhile of your time, you must examine the available markets. These payments fluctuate but stay within the range of the quoted percentages. You may win more money while betting on sports by choosing websites with better odds.

Bonuses and Promotions

Operators in Kenya utilize promotions and bonuses to entice users to their platforms. These include welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, refunds, increased odds, free bets, loyalty points, and multi-bet bonuses. However, most rewards have wagering limitations and conditions.

Reliable live betting

The modern Kenyan gambler loves to place bets while monitoring the progress of live events. One method of quickly profiting from events is through live betting. Therefore, the sports betting site must have live betting and live-streaming functionality.

Apps and mobile usability

Most Kenyan gamblers wager using mobile devices. Luckily, top betting sites are easy to use on mobile phones, and others have dedicated betting apps. Players prefer mobile-friendly and responsive online bookmakers for their sports wagering needs.

Popular Sports betting markets in Kenya

Beyond the typical outright wins, bets are made. To be a good bettor, you must thoroughly understand specialty markets. Additionally, betting websites must provide additional markets because football is popular among Kenyan players.

Outrights

Determining which team will win the competition, league, or tournament is the object of an outright wager. For instance, one could choose the team winning La Liga or the Premier League. Only if the selected club outperforms the competition by the end of the tournament will you stand to gain.

Over/Under Markets

Predicting how many goals will be scored during the game is what the Over/Under market implies. With Over/Under betting, you are not required to provide the scores, unlike some other betting markets. Over/Under 2.5 goals is a popular variant where players predict if the game’s total score will be over or under three goals. However, players can bet on over/under 1.5, 3.5, or even 4.5.

Asian Handicap

One side of the game has a predetermined advantage in the Asian handicap betting market. Most bookmakers use this to avoid draws and level the playing field. If you support the favorite team, it will have to beat the Handicap to make money.

Both teams to score

Being familiar with football betting is necessary for this betting market. Players predict the likelihood that each team will score throughout the game. Additionally, you can also include who will win the match.

Other common selections

There are also various markets that Kenyan players bet on, including the correct game score. Others include total corners, corner handicaps, goalscorers, Draw no Bet, and Card Handicaps.

FAQs

Do Kenyan betting websites offer free bets?

Yes, most websites in Kenya provide free bets. The new user bonus is the most prevalent.

Can I make bets in Kenya via SMS?

Yes, you may place bets with some sportsbooks by sending an SMS. Text betting is an excellent way to place bets if you don’t have a smartphone or internet access.

Which sports betting market is the best?

Match Outcome is the greatest sports betting market because it is more popular and simple to investigate.