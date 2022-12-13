Shares

Kakuzi PLC has scooped five (5) awards at the annual Avocado Industry Excellence Awards held at the Trademark Hotel, Nairobi.

The company which was nominated for 6 awards in 4 categories managed to win 2 awards in the first category becoming 1st runners up in the rest.

The awards won were in the Individual category, Avocado Person of the year Awards, which was awarded to Mr. Chris Flowers, Kakuzi’s MD, recognizing him for his invaluable input in the Kenya Avocado Industry and his commitment to quality, traceable and sustainable production as well as bringing Kenyan fruit to China.

The Company also emerged number one in the Growers Category, winning the Large-Scale Orchards over 100 Acres Awards. The company currently boasts of 2,292 Acres of Hass Avocado. The farm started planting of Avocado in 1996 and since then their

production keeps increasing year on year.

The farm is Rainforest Alliance, Global G.A.P., GRASP and SMETA certified and while the packhouse is FSSC 22000 certified ensuring full control over the entire value chain ensuring complete traceability and high-quality produce.

The other awards captured by Kakuzi PLC were 1st runners-up in the Growers Category, Nursery-Seedling Awards, 1 st runners up in the Exporters Category, Large Scale-200 Containers Awards and 1 st Runners up in the Auxiliary Service Category, Packhouse Awards.

Kakuzi PLC Managing Director, Chris Flowers pointed out the need for quality assurance to maintain our national position as an

exporter. Every fruit we export carries our reputation, Flowers said as he reaffirmed the Company’s values. ‘Quality fruit responsibly grown by Kakuzi’.

The KAEA awards aim to maintain exceptional performance standards by encouraging the value chain players towards a more concerted approach while taking cognizance of the praiseworthy achievements by individual players.

KAEA Awards is targeting the avocado value-chain community, both individuals and organizations in Kenya that endeavor to strengthen and grow their services. KAEA now in its 3rd edition is a strategic and noble initiative of the Avocado Society of Kenya.

The award is now a national ritual in recognition of individuals and organizations. These super-achievers are feted during a Networking Gala Dinner to incentivize and encourage competitiveness and growth within the avocado industry.