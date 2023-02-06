Shares

Kakuzi Plc has announced that it will participate in the upcoming FRUIT LOGISTICA trade show that will held in Berlin, Germany. Their participation at the trade show is a marketing campaign for Kenyan Avocado exports.

Speaking when he confirmed the firm’s participation in the crucial European market trade show, Kakuzi Plc Managing Director Mr Christopher Flowers said the firm will pursue trade engagements in Europe focusing on Avocado and Blueberry buyers.

Kakuzi, he disclosed, will be attending the trade fair on the back of a successful 2022 trading season which saw the firm close the year with a full order book for its avocados.

The company’s participation in FRUIT LOGISTICA, Mr Flowers said, is also part of Kakuzi’s contribution to national development by pursuing export-led growth opportunities.

“Every fruit we export carries the Kenya quality reputation. Both the Europeans and the new Chinese market are demanding high-quality fruit, and that’s got to be our enduring objective; giving our customers a fruit they want more of while sustaining Kenya’s market and brand positioning. We are all set to participate in the FRUIT LOGISTICA trade show in Berlin, Germany, which is one of the leading fresh produce markets, decision-makers meeting place. At the trade show, we shall be updating potential Avocado and Blueberry buyers on the quality Kenyan produce opportunity as part of export-led growth agenda,” Flowers said.

A FRUIT LOGISTICA report indicates that Avocados and Blueberries remain in a prime position as some of the top five fresh fruits imported into Europe. Respectively, in Italy and the United Kingdom, Avocados are the leading fresh fruit imports, having registered an average of 12% and 15% VOLUME GROWTH in the last decade.

FRUIT LOGISTICA is the leading trade show for the global fresh produce business and represents the entire value-added chain for the fresh produce industry from producer to the point of sale. More than 3,300 exhibitors from 91 countries presented their products, services and technical solutions at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020. Around 73,000 vendors and trade visitors from 135 countries participated in the event. The next FRUIT LOGISTICA will be held in Berlin from 8 to 10 February 2023.