Kakuzi PLC has announced that it has renovated Kitito Primary School in Murang’a County at a cost of Ksh. 6.5 million.

295 pupils of Kitito Primary School in Ithanga/Kakuzi Sub- County of Muranga County will benefit from the total makeover of their primary school. The renovations upgraded the facilities of the school.

Among the renovations that were done include a complete facelift of all the classrooms, sanitation facilities and library. The renovation which started in November 2023, is part of Kakuzi’s commitment to promote the realization of Sustainable Development Goal 4 – Quality Education and will see the school environment improve immensely thus boosting the quality of education at the institution.

Kitito Primary is the third school to benefit from this initiative. The other two schools are Kakuzi Primary School and Kinyangi Primary School which were renovated and handed over in the last two years.

“We are excited to mark the completion and handover of the refurbished Kitito Primary School,” stated Chris Flowers, Kakuzi PLC’s Managing Director. “This endeavor underscores our dedication to delivering top-tier education and guaranteeing pupils’ access to the necessary resources and amenities for their success.”

“We are very grateful to Kakuzi for the support that they have given to our school. The school initially was in a poor state but Kakuzi of their own volition stepped forward to assist us to transform our institution and enhance our facilities to create a better center of learning for our pupils” said Ms.Immaculate Keige , Kitito Primary School Headteacher.

Kakuzi PLC is a listed Kenyan superfood producer trading on the Nairobi and London Stock Exchange. They engage in the cultivation, processing and marketing of avocados, blueberries, macadamia, tea, livestock and commercial forestry. Their main operation and head offices are based in Makuyu, Murang’a County and their tea estates are situated in Nandi Hills, Nandi County.