KIU, a local drama is set to premiere on StarTimes this December 12th 2022. The drama boasts of a star-studded ensemble with notable industry heavyweights in the lead roles; Blessing Lungaho (Alex) and Celestine Gachuhi (Alisha) play a married couple. Other notable performers in the top billed drama include Anita Wawuda, Joyce Maina, Derek Mbanga Reinherd Bonke, Chantelle Naisula and Linda Waiganjo among others.

KIU is a tale of secrets, betrayal, lies and revenge all tied up in a captivating drama. For Alisha (Celestine) being Married to Alex (Blessing) is her entire world. She is a loving wife to him and a devoted daughter in law to his parents. Her only wish is to give him a child but things suddenly change when her best friend, who she was raised together with like a sister Diana (Anita Wawuda) returns home from abroad. The trailer reveals Diana having an affair with Alex setting the stage for Alisha’s perfect world crushing down after she discovers the double betrayal by her husband Alex her best friend, Diana. Will she seek revenge? Kiu Cha Kisasi Sumu. KIU is directed and produced by Reuben Odanga, responsible for some of the biggest movie and television hits in Kenya.

“It is our vision to offer a local drama that is innovative, compelling, and meaningful,” says Tamima Ibrahim, StarTimes Kenya Head of Marketing. “KIU has so many themes that are relatable to audiences and also reflect our society today. It is a show that will certainly ignite meaningful discussions while promoting positive values. KIU is unmissable TV for all drama lovers. The show will be available on Rembo TV and also on catch via the StarTimes ON app.”

The premiere screening of KIU will happen on Thursday 8th December at an industry invite only event. KIU will then officially premiere to audiences on the 12th of December on Rembo TV ( Channel 113 on DTT and 484 on DTH) every Monday to Friday at 8:00pm.

Ahead of the release of KIU, StarTimes has announced a festive season promotion, dubbed; Recharge & Get Upgraded where subscribers will enjoy being upgraded to the next higher bouquet for 15 days when they recharge their subscription. This will give families an opportunity to spend quality time together and enjoy amazing family entertainment this holiday. The promo which kicked off Wednesday, November 15th, 2021 will run till January 31st, 2022.