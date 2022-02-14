Shares

Pay Television broadcaster StarTimes Media has committed to injecting Ksh. 200 million investment in local content development this year. This is following the success of its local content channel, Rembo TV.

The planned investment brings Startime’s progressive spending in local content to over Ksh. 400 million. This follows an initial commitment of a similar amount when the broadcaster set up the self-produced local content channel that is available to Kenyan subscribers.

Speaking at the company’s event to launch NIA, a new local drama series to air on Rembo TV, Startimes Regional Marketing Director Mr. Aldrine Nsubuga noted, “Our premium local drama – NIA being the first local production investment this year, will set the tone on our commitment to quality local entertainment for our subscribers. We are looking forward to increasingly growing our subscriber value proposition by airing exclusive local productions at the same most affordable subscription rates available in the market today.”

“This is our first assignment with StarTimes, we are thrilled to have our efforts taken up by a pay television platform and its testament enough that local content productions have come of age. We are confident NIA will be a very popular drama given the efforts that have been put to the final product even as we look forward to more engagements with the broadcaster,” noted Mr. Daudi Anguka, CEO AR Film Productions.

StarTimes has a choice of three bouquets on the terrestrial platform with the superior Classic bouquet retailing at only Ksh. 899. The other two bouquets include Basic and Nyota retailing at Ksh. 599 and Ksh. 299 respectively. The broadcaster’s satellite television platform has the monthly subscription option of Super, Smart or Nova bouquet retailing at Ksh. 1,499, Ksh. 999 or Ksh. 449 respectively.