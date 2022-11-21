Shares

Kenya Cane has launched a cultural extravaganza dubbed “The Greats Fest” that seeks to engage consumers to proudly celebrate their culture through music, food, and heritage.

Kenya Cane held its first cultural extravaganza held at Dream City saw consumers from Nakuru and its environs treated to an indelible party experience and performances by Kenya Cane brand ambassador Savara, regional artiste’ Sweet Star and on the decks, DJ Ricmoh kept revellers on their feet all night long.

“The Greats Fest is a platform to celebrate our culture and motivate the next generation to continue the legacy of excellence displayed through extraordinary Kenyans who are shining in various spaces. It is a reminder that the path to excellence is not a race, but a journey we make together, side by side. Along the way, we celebrate and cherish every victory – no matter how small,” said Kennedy Mutula Marketing Manager – Branded Spirits East Africa.

The brand recently launched the “Greats Toast Twice” campaign to create opportunities for consumers to continue celebrating the small wins that bring them closer to their ambitions, hero their achievements and inspire them to continue moving forward.

As part of the campaign, the brand is partnering with Grammy award-winning artist Savara Mudigi and intends to work with more artistes through the cultural extravaganza that will be taking place in various towns across the country.

Since its foundation in 1976, Kenya Cane has had a rich heritage interwoven with the history of the Kenyan nation. Kenya cane is available in various variants that is KC Smooth, KC Coconut, KC Pineapple, and KC Citrus Fusion.