Xiaomi has launched its Black Friday campaign running across all Xiaomi Stores, partner retail stores in the country. The company has introduced enticing deals for both smartphones and accessories that customers will be able to take advantage of during the Black Friday 2022 sale. The campaign has been running from 1st November and will end on 30th November.

The new offers come a few weeks after the unveiling of the Redmi A1+ in Kenya. The new Redmi entry-level smartphone aims to provide excellent experiences to Kenyan customers and consumers. The phone will retail at the recommended retail price of KES 10,499 and will be one of the products on offer during this period.

Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

The deals follow as below on all our different smartphones models which come with the following giveaways among others on offer:

Redmi Note 11 – Get a FREE power bank

Redmi Note 11s – Get a FREE power bank

Redmi Note 11 Pro – Get a FREE weighing Scale

Redmi A1+ – Get a FREE maize Floor

Redmi 10C – Get FREE pack of sugar + cooking Oil

Redmi 10A – Get FREE Sugar + Hand washing powder

Users can also unlock the above deals for FREE, if they join #XiaomiPredictionKing campaign by predicting correct match scores during the World Cup. This campaign will run on Xiaomi Kenya Facebook Page as from 19th November.