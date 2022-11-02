Shares

Portrait photography and videography has been ingrained in the OPPO Reno series since its inception in 2019. With the launch of the OPPO Reno8, the leading global smart devices brand has continued to push new limits in delivering a “Portrait Expert” experience to its users.

Oppo has been working on feedback from customers to develop imaging technology which makes each Reno series better than the last. In the case of the Reno8, OPPO has discovered that 40% of photos shot on Reno smartphones are taken after 5 pm. This percentage is even higher at nearly 50% for videos. With this discovery, OPPO got to work upgrading the portrait capabilities on the Reno8 series.

In a bid to work on the challenge of getting decent shots in a lowlight environment, OPPO invented the Quadra Binning Algorithm, which helps each sensor capture 60% more light and reduces image noise by 35% as compared to a traditional RGGB setup. This enables the phone to capture brighter, clearer images while maintaining color accuracy in low-light situations.

The Reno8 5G also features a flagship Sony IMX766 50MP sensor on its main camera. It features a 1/1.56-inch sensor size and 1μm pixels, which can be doubled in size to 2μm using OPPO’s Quadra Binning algorithm, allowing enhanced light intake to deliver clearer images.

Besides issues related to lowlight, OPPO equally worked on backlight, which is a common problem in smartphones with traditional camera sensors that results to strange ghosting effects on images. To solve this problem, OPPO incorporated DOL-HDR technology into both the front IMX709 sensor and the rear IMX766 sensor. It differs from traditional HDR processes as it takes short and long exposure

photos quasi-simultaneously before synthesizing them into a single frame image. This increases the dynamic range of video by a factor of 4, providing the perfect balance between brightness and shadows.

Oppo has also incorporated Turbo RAW algorithm to enhance nighttime photography, it works by reducing noise in all three R/G/B channels using an AI neural network.

Night photography and videography usually puts any smartphone camera to the test. The Reno8 series gives users the ability to capture stunning portrait videos in virtually any situation, thanks to flagship sensors as well as a suite of AI-based portrait features.

When it comes to videos, the Reno8 5G Ultra Night Video algorithm detects ambient light and automatically increases image brightness, improves color expression, and sharpens facial features to bring out the beauty in everything. This AI-enhanced feature delivers clearer, brighter, and more vivid portrait videos on both front and rear cameras, whether shooting at night or in dimly lit surroundings.

An AI Portrait Retouching uses 193 facial recognition points to identify facial features and remove imperfections such as pimples, acne scars, and sunspots, while intelligently retouching skin tones and makeup without any artificial or excessive brightening. Not forgetting the beatifying filter giving users the confidence to keep shining and bring out their personality. This functionality heavily relies on OPPO’s research on the skin tone and beauty preferences of thousands of users around the world.

The new OPPO Reno8 5G, is packed with incredible camera features and takes the Reno Series to a new level of portrait performance. It is the culmination of OPPO’s mission as the “Portrait Expert” to bring users the right camera and the best imaging features needed to capture the beauty of everyday life exactly how they envision it.

Fredrique Achieng, PR Manager, OPPO Kenya, had this to say, “As R&D into imaging technology advances, OPPO will continue to bring even more professional portrait photography and videography features to Reno series users around the world.”