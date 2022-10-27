Shares

Safaricom has announced the commercial launch of its 5G network in select parts across the country. The telco has from March 2021 been running trials in various towns including Nairobi, Kisumu, Kisii and Kakamega.

So far, Safaricom has 35 5G sites spread across the country but they plan to expand this to more than 150 across nine towns.

The telco also indicated that in people in 5G-ready zones in Kenya can access 5G Wi-Fi by purchasing a 5G router at KES 25,000 plus a setup fee of KES 5,000 and selecting from the three packages on offer. For those who are unable to pay the Ksh. 25,000 upfront, they will also have the option of signing up for a 36-month contract that will enable them to receive the router for free.

Prices for Safaricom’s 5G WiFi Packages