OPPO has launched the latest versions of the Reno series, the OPPO Reno 8 5G and OPPO Reno 8 4G in the Kenyan market.
The Reno 8 5G will retail at Ksh. 59,999 while the Reno 8 4G will retail at Ksh. 42,999. The phone are available on pre-order between October 26-31 and will go on sale on November 1. Those who pre-order both smartphones will receive gifts from OPPO.
Pre-orders for the Reno 8 4G will start from October, 26th to 31st, 2022 through OPPO e-commerce partners and across all OPPO stores in Kenya.
Here are the specifications and price of the newly launched OPPO smartphone, the OPPO Reno 8 4G in the Kenyan market.
Reno 8 4G specifications and price in Kenya
Network: 2G/3G/4G
Dimensions: 6.30 x 2.88 x 0.30 inches
Weight: 182 grams
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen: 6.43 inch AMOLED touchscreen
OS: Android 12, ColorOS 12.1
Chipset: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
GPU: Adreno 610
Internal storage: 256 GB
RAM: 8GB
Main camera: Triple camera setup
64 MP (wide)
2 MP (microscope)
2 MP (depth)
Selfie camera: Single 32 MP
Features: Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable with 33W fast charging
Colours: Dawnlight Gold, Starlight Black
Price: Ksh. 42,999