OPPO has launched the latest versions of the Reno series, the OPPO Reno 8 5G and OPPO Reno 8 4G in the Kenyan market.

The Reno 8 5G will retail at Ksh. 59,999 while the Reno 8 4G will retail at Ksh. 42,999. The phone are available on pre-order between October 26-31 and will go on sale on November 1. Those who pre-order both smartphones will receive gifts from OPPO.

Pre-orders for the Reno 8 4G will start from October, 26th to 31st, 2022 through OPPO e-commerce partners and across all OPPO stores in Kenya.

Here are the specifications and price of the newly launched OPPO smartphone, the OPPO Reno 8 4G in the Kenyan market.

Reno 8 4G specifications and price in Kenya

Network: 2G/3G/4G

Dimensions: 6.30 x 2.88 x 0.30 inches

Weight: 182 grams

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.43 inch AMOLED touchscreen

OS: Android 12, ColorOS 12.1

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)

GPU: Adreno 610

Internal storage: 256 GB

RAM: 8GB

Main camera: Triple camera setup

64 MP (wide)

2 MP (microscope)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 32 MP

Features: Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable with 33W fast charging

Colours: Dawnlight Gold, Starlight Black

Price: Ksh. 42,999