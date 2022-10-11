Shares

Xiaomi the phone manufacturer has launched a new Mi store at the heart of Nairobi’s Central Business District. The store is located at the KTDA Plaza on Moi Avenue.

This is part of Xiaomi’s plan to increase its presence across different towns in the country. The Mi Store is aligned with Xiaomi’s quest to enhance access and experience of its products and solutions among Kenyans.

The store is aimed at providing a one-stop-shop for consumers and customers with a wide range of gadgets under Xiaomi’s brand which

include IoT, audio, smart and charging devices, as well as TVs.

This is the fourth Mi store that the company has opened in the country, they launched their third store at the Park Suite Offices, Parklands some time last year .