Hero Bar and Restaurant, which is part of the Tribe Hotels Group, has been named among the top 100 bars in the world for the second year in a row.

The Westlands based entertainment joint managed to land at 68th spot in the extended list for the World’s 50 Best Bars at an awards ceremony held in London. The bar managed to climb down two places from the position 70 that it got last year.

It is the first Kenyan bar to make it to the list, South Africa on the other hand managed to get four bars on the list including Cape Town’s Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen at No.53 alongside new entries Art of Duplicity at No.88 and The House of Machines at No.92, all of which join Johannesburg’s Sin + Tax at No.100.

The annual list is decided by a voting panel comprising over 650 independent drinks experts, from renowned bartenders, educators and consultants to drinks writers and cocktail specialists.