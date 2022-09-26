Shares

Microsoft has announced the expansion of its partnership with the African Development Bank to support Africa’s youth entrepreneurs. This will be under the bank’s Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Banks (YEIB) Initiative.

Through its African Transformation Office (ATO), Microsoft will work with the bank to develop youth entrepreneurship ecosystems. The aim is to create jobs and scale impact in Africa through digital inclusion.

“We believe much can be done to help foster youth entrepreneurship by collaborating with the African Development Bank, driving greater economic inclusion for this key segment of the population, and ultimately building a more prosperous society,” says the General Manager of Microsoft Africa Regional Cluster Wael Elkabbany. He adds,” already we’ve seen considerable success partnering together on initiatives such as Coding for Employment, which aims to equip millions of African youth with employable skills, ultimately creating broadscale employment.”

The African Development Bank Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization Solomon Quaynor says: “The strengthening of our partnership with Microsoft on the Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Banks (YEIB) is an important development in our journey towards harnessing Africa’s demographic dividend and facilitating the creation of millions of jobs for young Africans by 2025. The initiative places much-needed focus on youth entrepreneurship, which is key to achieving our ambitious employment targets.”

The partnership seeks to support the establishment of national level institutions through a public-private collaboration model to scale up technical and financial support for youth entrepreneurs and build their capacity. The Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Bank was developed by the African Development Bank to develop entrepreneurship ecosystems in Africa. Through this initiative, the bank will bring together all relevant partners to play their respective roles in supporting youth entrepreneurs through mentorship, coaching, knowledge and experience sharing.

The Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Bank will establish a funding scheme, credit guarantee scheme, and technical assistance programs to strengthen providers of services to entrepreneurs. In terms of policy support, it will advocate to governments for the business enabling environment reforms needed to catalyse youth entrepreneurship.

Microsoft will also leverage its partner ecosystem to action on key technology solutions across four key areas. These include skilling, connectivity, small-to-medium enterprise (SME) digitization and hardware.

1. Skilling

To connect youth to economic opportunity and employability skills, the partnership will provide them with career pathway and learning content. This includes the use of existing e-learning platforms such as Coding for Employment. The initiative also aims to build the capacity of Enterprise Services Organizations, benefitting youth through the training of trainers.

2. Connectivity

By leveraging successful connectivity solutions such as Microsoft Airband, the partnership will develop effective infrastructure models to help bridge the digital divide. At the same time, it will support other innovative solutions on the market either through direct or indirect investment.

3. Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) digitization

The partnership also aims to improve SME digital literacy and business skills by creating access to curated learning content, certifications, business solutions, business skills and specialized digital skills. This will be driven in partnership with LinkedIn and through skilling programs such as MS Learn and the Cloud Academy. Access to finance for digitally enabled SMEs will also be facilitated through Microsoft partnerships.

4. Hardware

SME access to bundled hardware solutions will be created by Microsoft and its partners. SMEs will also be able to purchase Microsoft technology at discounted prices.

The partnership also forms an important part of Microsoft ATO’s mission to empower 10 million SMEs through access to skilling initiatives and investments, and to generate the capacity needed to scale and provide digital skills to 30 million Africans.

Microsoft recently announced the appointment of Kunle Awosika as the new Managing Director of the Africa Transformation Office (ATO).