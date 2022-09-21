Shares

As the hybrid working world expands beyond the office boundaries and embraces digital it has increased the number of entry points for cybercriminals to expose data.

To combat these threats, enterprises of all sizes need the right foundations in place. Failure to do so can leave your business exposed not only to security breaches, but to financial and reputational damage.

Data protection and privacy laws and regulations are, rightly, becoming increasingly tough. So far, 800 fines for breaching GDPR have been dished out since May 2018, and GDPR fines in Q3 of 2021 alone approached the €1 billion mark.

That’s before we mention the ransoms paid. Darkside, the notorious hacking entity, reportedly made over $90 million in ransom payments in the past year.

The financial hit of a major security or privacy breach can be massive, but it can also impact an organisation’s reputation. This is because customers and clients are less likely to want to work with a company known to have had data leaks or exposed personal information. So, what can enterprises do to stop things getting to this stage?

Address the education and culture gap

Educating employees on security best practices and training them on how to spot a potential security risk is important to prevent phishing and ransomware attacks.

EMM solutions like HMD Enable Pro can mitigate risk for employees who use devices for work and personal use. But, with human error accounting for 95% of successful cyberattacks, bridging the knowledge gap is an important priority. The better informed every employee is, the better prepared the company is.

Deploy a trusted and flexible EMM solution

As more and more smartphones are used both for work and personal use at work, making sure they are equipped with the right apps and right security policies helps in both efficiency as well as enterprise security deployment. An effective Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solution enables this.

As the use cases and enterprise needs vary, the ideal EMM should be one that supports all available policy types (Work Profile, Fully Managed, Kiosk). Such that one EMM solution can cater across the whole Android fleet of devices, and that provides the needed details of deployed devices at a glance. A flexible and simple EMM solution with a reputation for trust goes along way.

HMD Global’s EMM solution, HMD Enable Pro, embodies our Nordic values of reliability, dependability and trust. Being that it is created and maintained at our Tampere Centre of Excellence in Finland, it combines our expertise in both Android smartphones as well as Enterprise solutions.

Prioritize durability and sustainability

When a potential vulnerability is discovered, the news travel fast, especially if it considered critical in it’s nature. In such cases, it is very human to want the issue fixed fast. This is why enterprises are selecting smartphones that come with a clear and consistent promise of monthly security updates.

Devices that are consistently updated to deal with the newest threats don’t need to be replaced as often, either. This provides durability and longevity also for cost-effective sustainability, which our customers confirm is an important consideration whether you’re a healthcare provider on a strict budget or a global enterprise meeting sustainability KPIs.

The writer is the General Manager, Enterprise Business at HMD Global-Andrej Sonkin