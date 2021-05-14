Shares

Following the Global Launch announcement of the Nokia G10, HMD Global has confirmed that the Nokia G10 will be launching soon in the Kenyan market.

As part of the new G-series, Nokia G10 unlocks the potential of AndroidTM 11 Operating System. The new phone is guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and two letter OS upgrades.

This smartphone has a 6.5 inch screen, a triple rear camera set-up of 13MP +2 MP Macro + 2 MP Depth. The smartphone also comes with a 5050mAh battery that can last up to three days and a 100% compostable case is included for additional protection. Additionally, the Mediatek G25 8x A53 2.0GHz processor ensures great speeds.

Nokia G10 users will also enjoy selfies and videos, apps and texts, and immersive entertainment delivered to them crisp and clear with the phone’s 720 x 1600 pixels impressive resolution. Helping you to keep your life simple means making things safer and easier for you. Unlock in an instant with a look or a touch, thanks to face recognition and the side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which makes sure your phone is easy to use and secure.

Nokia G10 specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.52 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 11

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Internal storage: 32 GB, 64 GB

RAM: 3 GB, 4 GB

Main camera: Triple camera set-up

13 MP, (wide)

2 MP, (macro)

2 MP, (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 8 MP

USB: Type-C 2.0

Features: Sensors, Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

Battery type: Li-Po 5050 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Dusk, Night