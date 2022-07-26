OPPO has announced that it will be partnering with UEFA across their different competitions including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Futsal Champions League Finals, and UEFA Youth League Finals for the next two seasons.
The smartphone manufacturer will work closely with UEFA to highlight inspirational moments on and off the pitch. It will also help Kenyan football fans witness, hear and share them during the 2022- 23 and 2023-24 seasons. The Kenyan football fans will experience every electrifying
moment during the Champions League unforgettably, giving them a sense of in-time
participation.
The UEFA Champions League’s positioning of “the best of the best” aligns with OPPO’s
brand proposition of “Inspiration Ahead” which embodies the brand’s determination in
striving for greatness. OPPO will work with UEFA to showcase inspirational moments from
the UEFA Champions League to football fans in Kenya and around the world.
William Liu, President of Global Marketing of OPPO, said “We are excited to partner with
UEFA and work with them to drive inspiration for football fans during UEFA competitions. At
OPPO, we believe in the power of innovation to help us overcome life’s challenges, and this
synergy with UEFA’s desire to fight in the face of adversity makes this a perfect partnership.”
UEFA’s Marketing Director, Guy-Laurent Epstein, added “We are delighted to welcome
OPPO to the UEFA sponsor family with the world’s greatest club competition – the UEFA
Champions League. OPPO is a global leader in mobile technology and together, we are
looking forward to advancing our efforts of connecting and inspiring football fans around the
world.”
As part of the partnership, OPPO will enjoy high visibility, appearing on broadcast backdrops
and in stadia, including on extensive perimeter advertising, website, and social media of the
UEFA Champions League. In addition, OPPO will offer football fans in Kenya and worldwide
the unique opportunity to go pitch-side throughout the UEFA Champions League season
and capture key moments with OPPO smartphones. Kenyan fans who get the chance to
capture Inspiration Moments during the matches will have their photos shared in an OPPO
Gallery on the UEFA Champions League website and OPPO UEFA Champions League
landing page.
Also, the partnership will see leading OPPO devices featured, such as its FIND X and RENO
mobile series, with cutting-edge imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, along with new and upcoming
OPPO IoT products such as OPPO headphones and an OPPO smartwatch. These products
will help inspire Kenyan football fans as they enjoy a whole new way of experiencing the
celebrated UEFA Champions League.
This newest sponsorship expands upon OPPO’s existing sporting partnerships and
ambitions to inspire and engage consumers through sports. The Chinese technology
company is in its fourth year of partnering with Wimbledon and Roland-Garros and is a
global partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Partnering with different
international sports tournaments, OPPO hopes to show its respect to users in different
regions and cultures and serve the needs of global users.