OPPO has announced that it will be partnering with UEFA across their different competitions including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Futsal Champions League Finals, and UEFA Youth League Finals for the next two seasons.

The smartphone manufacturer will work closely with UEFA to highlight inspirational moments on and off the pitch. It will also help Kenyan football fans witness, hear and share them during the 2022- 23 and 2023-24 seasons. The Kenyan football fans will experience every electrifying

moment during the Champions League unforgettably, giving them a sense of in-time

participation.

The UEFA Champions League’s positioning of “the best of the best” aligns with OPPO’s

brand proposition of “Inspiration Ahead” which embodies the brand’s determination in

striving for greatness. OPPO will work with UEFA to showcase inspirational moments from

the UEFA Champions League to football fans in Kenya and around the world.

William Liu, President of Global Marketing of OPPO, said “We are excited to partner with

UEFA and work with them to drive inspiration for football fans during UEFA competitions. At

OPPO, we believe in the power of innovation to help us overcome life’s challenges, and this

synergy with UEFA’s desire to fight in the face of adversity makes this a perfect partnership.”

UEFA’s Marketing Director, Guy-Laurent Epstein, added “We are delighted to welcome

OPPO to the UEFA sponsor family with the world’s greatest club competition – the UEFA

Champions League. OPPO is a global leader in mobile technology and together, we are

looking forward to advancing our efforts of connecting and inspiring football fans around the

world.”

As part of the partnership, OPPO will enjoy high visibility, appearing on broadcast backdrops

and in stadia, including on extensive perimeter advertising, website, and social media of the

UEFA Champions League. In addition, OPPO will offer football fans in Kenya and worldwide

the unique opportunity to go pitch-side throughout the UEFA Champions League season

and capture key moments with OPPO smartphones. Kenyan fans who get the chance to

capture Inspiration Moments during the matches will have their photos shared in an OPPO

Gallery on the UEFA Champions League website and OPPO UEFA Champions League

landing page.

Also, the partnership will see leading OPPO devices featured, such as its FIND X and RENO

mobile series, with cutting-edge imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, along with new and upcoming

OPPO IoT products such as OPPO headphones and an OPPO smartwatch. These products

will help inspire Kenyan football fans as they enjoy a whole new way of experiencing the

celebrated UEFA Champions League.

This newest sponsorship expands upon OPPO’s existing sporting partnerships and

ambitions to inspire and engage consumers through sports. The Chinese technology

company is in its fourth year of partnering with Wimbledon and Roland-Garros and is a

global partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Partnering with different

international sports tournaments, OPPO hopes to show its respect to users in different

regions and cultures and serve the needs of global users.