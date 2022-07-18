Shares

With the ever-changing daily trends, technology continues to bring a wide range of solutions in all life aspects. One of the greatest inventions ever invented in the laundry world is a washing machine.

Today’s washing machines do more than just wash. They have been designed to become more intuitive, efficient, and time-saving. There are so many washing machines on the market driven by the ever-ballooning demand. It is not easy to identify a washing machine that will take care of your needs, and at the same time, save you cash, energy and time.

Here are some of the things you should consider:

Durability and visibility

When hunting for a washing machine, go for a one that will serve you for long without breaking down. LG Washing Machine, for example, comes with a boosted external durable and elegant tempered glass door and developed hygienic and durable stainless lifter. It also has a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish. You will be able to channel funds that would have been used on repairs to other meaningful ventures.

Hygiene

The whole point of buying a washing machine is to attain high levels of hygiene. There will be no point in buying one if doing it by hand delivers more results than using the machine. Look for a machine that delivers 99 percent of hygiene. It is important to go for one that has steam that eliminates 99 percent or more of allergens such as dust mites. With viral diseases now being too common, you should not gamble with the hygiene of your fabric.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Buy a washing machine that has artificial intelligence embedded. It must be able to detect the weight, the softness of your fabric and optimize the washing patterns without making you sweat. The AI DD™ from LG has the power to detect not only the weight but also senses the softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

With ThinQ™ technology, it makes it better from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycles. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

Capacity

How many loads can your washing machine hold? Look for a washing machine with a bigger capacity. This helps you save on time, water, and power costs. Look for the washing machine that has a big drum capacity.

Fabric Protection

How gentle is the machine to your fabric? For instance, LG Washing Machine, with AI DD technology has intelligent Care with 18 percent More Fabric Protection as compared to others on the market. According to LG, the conclusion was reached based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care for your laundry.