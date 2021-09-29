Shares

Olympic Champion Faith Kipyegon has been named the LG Sports Personality for the month of August.

The mother-of-one successfully defended her 1500m gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in a new Olympic record of 3:53.11, beating Great Britain’s Laura Muir and Dutch star Sifan Hassan.

For her win in the LG monthly award, Kipyegon bagged an LG Artificial Intelligence washing machine worth Ksh. 92,000 and a trophy engraved with her name.

Kipyegon, who was awarded by the LG Electronics Managing Director, Sa Nyoung Kim on Tuesday morning at her Global Sports Communication Training Camp in Kaptagat said the award will motivate her to more success ahead of next season.

“I am so surprised about this award. It has never happened before. Being the off season, Coach Patrick Sang called me and said that there is an urgent meeting. Little did I know I was to receive this award. It is an inspiration for me and my teammates at the camp,” Kipyegon said.

The LG Managing Director appreciated the partnership, saying that the electronic firm is committed to developing sports in the country.

“I am humbled to be at such a humble camp which has so many championships. LG and SJAK will continue working together to support and motivate sports personalities achieve their dreams,” said LG boss Sa Nyoung Kim.

Kipyegon was voted the best ahead of the men’s marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, women’s Peres Jepchirchir who both won gold in Tokyo Olympics as well as 800m gold medalist Emmanuel Korir.

Other nominees included World Under-20 Walk champion Heristone Wanyonyi, 100m sensational Ferdinand Omanyala and World Under-20 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi.

Kipyegon is the fourth female athlete in 2021 to win the award previously won by the likes of Kipchoge, Geoffrey Kamworor, Kenya sevens star Jacob Ojee and 800m Commonwealth champion Wycliffe Kinyamal.

She joins the growing list of 2021 winners that includes tennis superstar Angela Okutoyi (January), Tylor OkariOngwae of Kenya Moran’s (February), Hit Squad boxer Elly Ajowi (March), world marathon champion Ruth Chepng’etich (April), Milan marathon winner Titus Ekiru (May), Safari Rally WRC3 winner Onkar Rai (June) and US based Lioness basketball star Victoria. Reynolds (July).