There are several types of microwave ovens that are available on the market today. Other than the conventional microwave ovens, we have, Grill Microwave Ovens, Convection Microwave Ovens, and Oven Toaster Grills (OTG). With so many microwaves on the market, it is sometimes hard to choose the best product for your kitchen.

While the basic function of owning a microwave is mainly to reheat food that may have gone cold, others such as a convection microwave oven can do a lot more. And this is where the LG SolarDom comes in, it is one of the best ovens on the market. It is a multi-functional countertop microwave that is way better than your regular microwave.

Apart from using energy from radio-frequency waves (or ‘micro’ waves) to heat your food, it goes a step further by adopting a combination cooking mode that uses convection and microwave cooking simultaneously as well as the grill to speed up cooking and give amazing results including steaming and baking.

What sets it apart from the rest?

Charcoal Heating Element

The SolarDom uses a charcoal element to heat your food. The feature causes heat rays to penetrate deep into the grill ensuring that your meat, for instance, has a perfectly crushed outside and a soft and juicy inside – just like when grilling on charcoal. The charcoal heating mode saves you time and energy up to 30 percent faster and 40 percent more economical than with a normal oven.

Up And Under Heat

The LG SolarDom comes with two heating elements, one at the top and another one at the bottom. This means that whether you are baking pies or pizzas, or are looking to grill chicken or steam your vegetables, your dishes will be unprecedently prepared quickly and to perfection. This also saves time and energy since the heating is done at a go and evenly distributed.

Beautiful And Practical Design

Well, for one, it comes with a sleek and intuitive design and color that looks beautiful in the kitchen. With a drop-down door, you can enjoy the convenience of loading food into the oven and using it as a resting surface once the food is done awaiting service.

The Smart LED display and controls above the drop-down door are perfectly positioned at eye level to make program adjustments as well as provide a clear view of the time remaining for your food to finish cooking, among other functions.

Round Inside

Unlike other microwaves, the SolarDom oven comes with a round stainless-steel cavity. This intuitive design ensures that your bowls or cooking dishes impeccably fit in the cavity for even heating. After all, most of these trays are round, which makes this feature extremely handy. The unique round insides allow heat concentration in the dish, up to 25 percent more. It also means you can easily clean the inside without corners.