Shares

Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala has been named the LG Sport’s Personality for the month for September, 2021.

Omanyala received the recognition following his impressive performance at the 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Series held on 18th September in Nairobi. Omanyala smashed his own National Record and set a new African Record of 9.77 seconds, smashing South Africa’s Akani Simbine’s record of 9.84 seconds.

This is after finishing second in the 100m that was won by American Trayvon Bromell in a World Lead time of 9.76 Secs while former Olympic and World Champion Justin Gatlin was third in 10.03 Sec.

Other nominees for LG’s personality of the year included the late Agnes Tirop, who clocked a women’s only 10 km world record of 30:01 at the Adizero Road To Records meeting in Germany, setting a new world record.

Other nominees were Malkia Strikers captain Mercy Moim, who was the best receiver at the CAVB Women’s African Nations Championship in Rwanda, Sharon Chepchumba who was the best attacker and Gladys Ekaru who was the best blocker.

Omanyala took home an LG SolarDOM Oven worth Ksh. 65,000 which is a 3-in-1 oven that is used for heating, grilling and baking after winning the LG personality of the month September title.

He joins the following list of winners to clinch the LG monthly award.

Angela Okutoyi (January)

Basketballer Tylor Okari of Kenya Moran’s (February)

Boxer Elly Ajowi (March)

World marathon champion Ruth Chepng’etich (April)

Milan marathon winner Titus Ekiru (May)

World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally WRC3 winner Onkar Rai (June)

Victoria Reynolds (July)

Faith Kipyegon (August).

LG Electronics East Africa Managing Director Sa Nyoung Kim congratulated the star runner saying he is a living example as the country seeks to make a mark in sprints.

“Kenya has dominated middle and long distance running from the days of yore. Omanyala’s sterling heights in Kip Keino Classic will no doubt motivate a generation of runners to take up the breakneck 100m challenge at continental and global levels,” said Mr. Kim.