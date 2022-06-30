Shares

Epson, the Japanese printing and information technology firm has been feted with the seven DataMaster Lab 2022 Awards. This follows rigorous testing by the renowned independent testing house, DataMaster Lab, re-affirming Epson’s product quality and usability.

These awards come at a time when document digitisation has gained momentum, supported remote and hybrid work environments and improved workflow and document security.

In Kenya, for instance, even with the easing of restrictions occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, hybrid learning continues to be the preferred mode but this will only be possible

with the scaling of technology in education, with scanners playing a big role.

Assessed for superiority in areas including ‘Best image quality’, ‘Easiest to use’ and ‘Best

user experience’, Epson products demonstrated that they deliver against both user and

business needs.

The following models of Epson scanners, which are available in Kenya, won recognition:

Epson DS-360W Best image quality / file size ratio

Epson DS-730N Best image quality / file size ratio

Epson DS-32000 Best image quality / file size ratio

Epson DS-30000 Best image quality / file size ratio

Epson DS-730N Best User Experience

Epson DS-32000 Easiest-to-use scanner

Epson DS-30000 Easiest-to-use scanner

Epson Regional Head East and West Africa, Mukesh Bector says: “We’re thrilled that our

products have been recognised by such a respected and rigorous testing house, verifying

the business value these units offer and their simplicity of use within the workflow.”

Edward Bilson, DataMaster, says: “Most manufacturers of imaging equipment provide the means to compress files, which can reduce their size -and the cost to store them -by a factor of ten or more. However, the quality of the images can often be lost in the quest to make files as small as possible. The winners of this award are scanners that make small pdf files which will be cheap to store on the cloud while still guaranteeing the value of their contents. The scanners that have won this award have a wide and intuitive range of features and functions, and also handle originals very well compared to competing machines in the same tests in DataMaster Labs independent laboratory. Users of these winning machines will be more productive”