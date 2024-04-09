Shares

Epson, a technology company, has launched the AM-C400 and AM-C550 multi function printers (MFPs) to deliver improved solutions to the A4 market. The new products promise customers energy-saving and productivity advantages afforded by Epson’s existing Line Inkjet printers but in a smaller, A4 format.

The new C-shaped paper path used in the design has reduced the footprint, placing these printers among the smallest in class and making them ideal for busy environments.

Additionally, the new printers promise fast print speeds, reliability and, a small product footprint. This is coupled with the reduced energy consumption and waste reductions expected from Epson Heat-Free inkjet which further supports the sustainability agenda and offers an alternative to traditional laser printers.

Developed using Epson’s Open Platform, the new MFPs are easily integrated into existing technology infrastructures and are compatible with all 3rd party software solutions.

Speaking at the launch of the new technology, Epson Regional Head for East and West Africa Mukesh Bector stated, “Boasting high print and scan speeds [up to 55ppm for print and 100ipm for scan], high paper capacities and high yield ink cartridges of up to 31,500 pages, both printers deliver enhanced productivity benefits; and with an improved colour touch-screen user interface, operation is quick and easy.”