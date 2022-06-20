Shares

Telkom has launched the “Changa Bundle” which will enable Kenyans share data, minutes, voice and SMSs.

With the launch, Telkom prepaid customers now have the opportunity to acquire 100 GB of data, 200 on-net minutes, 50 off-net minutes, and 200 SMSs for KSh 1500. This Changa Bundle can be shared with 3 to 5 friends and family members.

A Nominator (Main Purchaser) will first buy the bundle, then set up a group with at least 3 and at most 5 members. Changa Bundle groups will then be set up within 24 hours, Monday through to Friday, for Telkom customers to enjoy the service.

Telkom’s Director of Marketing, Eric Achola, had this to say, “The discerning customer is keen to pool resources wherever possible. As Kenyans, we share in the spirit of coming together to share costs on occasions where we cannot manage to shoulder a financial obligation as individuals. Telkom, guided by our belief that Mobile Data is a fundamental human right, proceeded to create a bundle that speaks to the mind of the Kenyan consumer; giving them the ability to acquire a large bundle with more resources that they can share with family and friends. There is no other product in the market that can enable you to acquire and access such large amounts of Mobile Data at a very competitive rate, that you can then proceed to share with others.”

To access the bundle, customers need to dial *444*4# to opt into this all-in-one bundle that has a 30-day validity with no roll-over option.