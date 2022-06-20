Shares

HMD Global has announced the attainment of the Platinum EcoVadis 2022 Sustainability Rating. The company is in the top 1% of businesses and 98 percentile of companies audited for their commitment to sustainable practices in the manufacturing of communications equipment.

EcoVadis, the world’s largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, are evidence based and cover four sustainability themes: Environment, Labour and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

HMD Global’s mission is to bring the world together by providing reliable, and long-lasting products and services that don’t cost the earth.

The Platinum Rating signals the company’s advanced structured and proactive sustainability approach. This includes having engagements, policies and tangible actions on major issues concerning sustainability, which are further supported by detailed implementation information and targets.

For decades, Nokia phones have been known for legacy durability which is still HMD Global’s ethos today. In fact, Nokia devices are purposefully built to last longer with robust hardware and secure, up-to-date software that reduces risks and extends products’ lifespans.

Last year, HMD Global secured a Gold EcoVadis Rating.