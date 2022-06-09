Shares

The TECNO Camon 19 Series smartphones are now available on pre-order in Kenya with just a Ksh. 2,000 deposit. The smartphone is available for pre-order until Monday 20th June, when it will officially be unveiled.

Additionally, Tecno Mobile Kenya has appointed Kenyan musician Otile Brown as the Chief Creative Officer for its premium CAMON 19 Series version.

The CAMON 19 series adopts an ultra-narrow frame design and an dual-ring triple- camera layout. The camera with a double ring and three cameras balances the camera and back panel aesthetic design.

Otile Brown will be part of the team and bring his unique creative ways by creating a song for CAMON 19 and giving inspiration for the device’s design. Otile’s song for the CAMON 19 will be available on the device as a ringtone.

“As TECNO Mobile, Otile Brown’s diverse creative talent and how he connects with his audience made him a great match for the CAMON 19 series. He is a natural choice for our brand, and we are happy to have partnered with Otile in Kenya. This presents a unique opportunity for us to come together and create something exceptional.” said TECNO Mobile Kenya Brand Manager Peter Shi.

Speaking about the association, Otile Brown stated, “TECNO’s brand vision Stop At Nothing is a spirit I believe in. I want to be associated with the brand ethos and create a memorable song to inspire its audience’s CAMON 19 stylish look.”

The latest Tecno CAMON series comes in three variants i.e. CAMON19, and CAMON19 Pro. The CAMON19 Pro 5G will be available next month.

To pre-order visit TECNO retail shops and Safaricom retail shops and online on MASOKO, JUMIA & KILIMALL. To pre-order you just need to pay a deposit of Ksh. 2,000. Those who pre-order will get an exclusive package worth Ksh. 7000.