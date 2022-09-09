Shares

TECNO has launched the TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition in the Kenyan market at an event held at the Ankole Grill, Kitisuru. This is the latest device in the Camon 19 series.

The phone is interesting in that it utilizes “sunlight drawing” technology – more formally known as polychromatic photoisomer technology to change color when hit by sunlight. This is done in a process that breaks through the technical limitations of single-color or dual-color discoloration, and is inspired by the works of Mondrian,

enabling the phone’s shell to follow geometrical patterns of color change in the sun.

A Unique Partnership Formed from Artistic Inspiration TECNO and the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston have joined to bring the unique vision of Piet Mondrian – the Dutch pioneer of abstract art best known for his bold and colorful block paintings – to a new format that is accessible to consumers in a way not previously explored. This partnership has been facilitated through artistry, a specialist in art and cultural IP licensing globally. TECNO pays tribute to Piet Mondrian by presenting polychromatic photoisomer technology in a classic and minimalist mobile phone design to perfectly inherit his pure artistic spirit.

Alex Liu, Regional Marketing Manager of Kenya, TECNO Mobile, had this to say, “We’ve taken everything our users love about CAMON series – great camera, stylish look, and super thin bezel – and created a smartphone experience that delivers a true one-of-a-kind aesthetic never before seen on a mobile device. Today, with the continuous development of the consumer experience economy, art and commercial products are now intertwined. We are so excited to unveil the CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition to reinforce our commitment to innovation – both in the arts

and in tech.”

The Mondrian Edition was launched hot on the heels of the CAMON 19 Pro, with the same key features, including:

First high-clear crystal sensitive lens with RGBW sensor for the 64MP Bright Night Portrait

The 0.98mm bezel offers the industry's slimmest form factor, framing a 6.8-inch FHD+ display, to deliver an unsurpassed immersive experience.

Aesthetic design of dual-ring triple-camera design perfectly balances the camera and back panel aesthetic to create a seamless overall feeling. The metal dual-ring is perfectly integrated with the triple camera using an anodizing process, bringing a sense of professional performance.

50MP 2X Optical-Zoom Lens for clearer, more detailed portraits

AI Face Beauty technology intelligently identifies different facial structures and skin tones, and delivers smoothing complexions and accurate skin tones

Powerful performance optimizes the phone for the clarity, brightness, and color accuracy for a stunning viewing experience. Certified by TuV Rheinland, the display minimizes blue light for more comfortable viewing, reducing eye strain and fatigue.

Courtesy of its exceptional craftsmanship and its innovative visual appearance, TECNO CAMON 19 Pro

Mondrian Edition recently collected two international design awards:

2022 MUSE Design Award (US)

The A Design Award (Italy)

The MUSE Design Awards is a leading international award competition that aims to promote excellence in various design industries by providing professionals and brands with a platform to compete on the world stage. The MUSE Design Awards is created by the International Awards Associate (IAA) in New York and is known for its rigorous judging system and high-quality criteria.

While A Design Award is the world’s leading annual international design competition recognized by ICOGRADA(International Council of Graphic Design Associations) and the European Design Association. A Design Competition is the largest design competition in the world and awards are given to the best designs, design concepts, products, and services.

The CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition, will be retailing for KES 35,000 and is available at Safaricom shops, Jumia, MASOKO and all TECNO branded shops countrywide.