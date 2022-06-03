Shares

LG Electronics has handed over complete projects to three social groups from Nairobi, Kiambu and Kajiado counties that seek to solve their community’s most pressing needs.

The three, Ghetto Evolve from Nairobi, The Eagles from Limuru and Mporokua Primary school emerged as the 2021 winners of the LG Electronics Ambassador Challenge that seeks to promote the growth and self-reliance of local communities.

LG Electronics East Africa Managing director Sa Nyoung Kim said, “This initiative allows us to contribute to the sustainable development of our society. As we continue to execute social contribution for all, it is our hope that these donations will not only have a long-lasting impact on the immediate beneficiaries but also their dependents to live a better life”.

As part of the handover, the Ghetto Evolve Mathare social group received 26 computers for a computer lab that would double up as a resource centre for kids, young men and women in Mathare.

“Many youths from this community are jobless, these computers will help us, especially the younger generation to start and access online jobs. Pupils from this school, Heidemarie Primary School Mathare 4A, will also greatly benefit from these machines” said Musa Luka, Ghetto Evolve Founder.

The second beneficiary, Mporokua primary school received a fully constructed classroom to benefit pupils who previously studied under trees, were congested in one class or studied in a nearby church. “The classroom will offer more space for students as classes 8 and 7 will no longer share a class,” said Justin Osoro, a teacher at the school.The school has a population of 250 pupils and a feeder school called Sangilel with a total number of 78 pupils. It has four permanent classes and three semi-permanent ones shared by all the classes.

Also present were The Eagles from Limuru. This group received seven motorbikes for their members, opening up opportunities for them to work and provide for their families. Investment in the motorbike is part of their long-term plan to venture into the transport business and create a livelihood for their members.

“Through these motorbikes, our youths will earn a living and we shall also raise funds to invest in another project that will be beneficial to our community”. Said Steven Muthusi, secretary-general of the Eagles Club.

The Programme Manager and key partner of the challenge – Korea Food for The Hungry International -KFHI ensured due diligence of the three projections ahead of the handover