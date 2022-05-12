Shares

Zamara Kenya has announced that it has launched financial literacy programme for parents and teachers to teach them to save for pensions and plan for retirement under Zamara’s Angaza program.

Angaza’s program will focus on offering financial literacy to the young population where Zamara members of staff will spend their time and knowledge to support parents and teachers to improve the financial literacy among the young population. He said his firm was keen on supporting the government to embed basic money management skills in the school curriculum and help in rolling out.

“Financial literacy is one of the most important life skills that everyone needs to learn today. Research suggests that money habits are formed as early as age seven and thus it is essential to ensure children receive a level of education about finances that will shape their attitude towards money during their formative years,” Pension administrator Zamara Group Chief Executive Officer Sundeep Raichura says.

Raichura explained that if good habits aren’t formed at an early stage in life, it becomes difficult to point children in the right direction. According to him, financial literacy provides young people with opportunities to have a bright and more prosperous future since they are empowered with the right tools and knowledge. He says a vibrant and growing pensions sector in Kenya was not only important for the future financial wellbeing of Kenyans but also an important pillar on which the future health of our economy will rest.

He, however, noted it was disappointing that policy measures that can have a meaningful impact on increasing pension savings, such as mandating pension savings and improved tax incentives remained elusive.

“Even proposals to simplify the tax system for pensions to make it easier and proposals to have a level playing field for pension savings compared with other forms of savings appear to be falling on deaf ears. We continue to appeal to our policymakers and have a collective responsibility to do so,” he urged.