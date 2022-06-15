Shares

Zamara has been feted as the overall Best Insurance Broker of the year, during the 2022 Think Business’ Insurance Awards held on 10th June 2022 at Serena Hotel, Nairobi.

The firm received the coveted Overall Best Broker in Kenya Award, it also won the Best Corporate Lines Broker, Best Life Broker and Best General Insurance Broker of the year.

Zamara was also distinguished for its leading role in innovation and technology in the sector, with the award focusing on the organization’s excellent customer service and its knack for contributing positively to the overall growth of the insurance broking industry.

This latest recognition highlights Zamara’s approach to delivering financial and insurance solutions drawn up to assist the very salient needs of the customers.

Rosalyn Mugoh, Managing Director, Zamara Risk, and Insurance Brokers, had this to say, “We have been at the forefront of transformation within the insurance broking sector with a singular commitment to bring the best financial services to our corporate and individual customers by leveraging new technologies to address their key needs and priorities.”

Ms. Mugoh went on to say that being named Overall Best Insurance Broker of the year was a validation of the firm’s product and service offerings, innovation, and customer service.” The award recognizes our dedication, creativity, and perseverance in the face of a dynamic insurance broking market. We have continued to provide exceptional customer service, innovative solutions, and valuable insights to our clientele, including periodical improvements across every facet of our business.

Zamara was also recognized as runners up in the following four categories; Personal Lines Broker of the Year, Best Broker in Technology Application, Most Customer-Centric Broker and the Best Medical Broker of the year..

The awards, themed, Building Back Better After Covid 19, were aimed at recognizing technological innovations geared towards building back the sails towards a better, resilient, and sustainable insurance and brokerage sector.